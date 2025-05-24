Did you know TXT’s Soobin fell for a fan during chaotic situation? Reveals his ideal dating type

For most K-pop fans, the idea of their favorite idol falling in love with a fan feels like the ultimate daydream. But for TXT’s Soobin, it wasn’t just a fantasy — it happened.

During a candid conversation on the YouTube show Pixid, Soobin opened up about his ideal type and surprised everyone by sharing a moment when he found himself genuinely drawn to a fan in real life.

As the topic of love and dating came up, Soobin described himself as someone who prefers strong, confident partners. “I like being emotionally led,” he admitted with a shy smile. “I have a pretty passive personality, so I feel most at ease when someone else takes the lead.”

That’s when he shared a story that made fans' hearts skip a beat.

“There was a time when we were heading to a schedule, and things got a little out of control,” Soobin recalled. “The crowd was too close, and it got kind of dangerous. Our car couldn’t move. It was complete chaos.”

In the middle of all that, one fan stood out. “She shouted, ‘Our boys are in danger! Move!’ — and the way she said it, so boldly, really struck me. I was just like, ‘Wow… that’s so cool,’” he said, placing his hand over his heart as he remembered the moment.

The host joked, “So you’re into tough types?” and Soobin didn’t hesitate. “I think so,” he laughed.

Of course, it didn’t take long for MOA (TXT's fandom) to explode online, and they are pretty hilarious.

One fan comments, “That fan just unlocked a whole new level of main character energy.” Another shares, “He better not be describing me because I did scream something similar once.” Another TXT Fan comments, “Soobin is so real for this — assertiveness is attractive!”

Some fans even started joking that they’d start training their “stage voices” in case another opportunity arose. While the mystery fan may never know the effect that fan had,

Soobin’s honest confession reminds us that idols, too, have real emotions. And sometimes, a single powerful moment in the crowd can leave a lasting impression on someone you never expected.

