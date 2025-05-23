Dipika Kakar health update: Shoaib Ibrahim shares details about her tumour removal surgery

Dipika Kakar's health condition has been fluctuating for a few days now. It was recently when Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that the actress was diagnosed with a tumor in her left liver. While the couple was preparing for her surgery, Dipika was suddenly rushed to the hospital after experiencing a high fever. Now, Shoaib has given Dipika's health update and has informed fans that the actress has returned home as her fever is now under control.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram account, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a note giving fans an update about Dipika Kakar's health condition. In the note, the actor shared that Dipika has returned home as her fever is under control. He further gave an update about her tumor removal surgery and mentioned that it can happen next week if everything works out as planned. Further, the actor urged fans to pray for Dipika and shower blessings on his sister Saba Ibrahim and her newborn.

Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "To update u all about dipika's health. Her Fever is under control and she is back home...Mostly her surgery is scheduled in the next week if all goes as planned. Please keep her in your prayers. As you all are aware Saba& Khalid are blessed with a baby boy... Please shower the newborn baby & Saba with all your blessings!"

Shoaib Ibrahim gives Dipika Kakar's health update:

Advertisement

It was on May 16 when Shoaib Ibrahim shared a vlog giving fans an update about Dipika Kakar's surgery. He disclosed that Dipika has been diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumor in her left liver. Several tests were run, and the couple were planning to get the surgery done. Dipika was supposed to get a few tests done to learn whether the tumor was cancerous or not. However, amidst this, the actress was suddenly hospitalized after she had a 103.9 fever. On May 21, Dipika's PET scan was done.

While the couple are dealing with this tough time, a good thing happened in their family. Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim and her husband Khalid Niaz have been blessed with a baby boy on May 22. Dipika and Shoaib were absent when Saba was hospitalized, as Dipika was admitted to the hospital.

Workwise, Dipika and Shoaib were seen together in Sasural Simar Ka.

The Pinkvilla team prays for Dipika Kakar's speedy recovery!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: OPINION: From fighting negativity together to showcasing love for each other's families, 4 reasons why we think Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are the IT couple