Netizens react as Ravi Mohan flexes muscles at the gym amid divorce battle with Aarti Ravi
Ravi Mohan’s ongoing divorce proceedings with wife Aarti Ravi have become a topic of public gossip after the couple exchanged public statements.
Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi have grabbed attention lately after their divorce became public. The couple has been issuing statements against each other on social media, full of accusations.
Recently, the Madras HC ordered both to refrain from publicly addressing their grievances on social media.
Amid all this, Ravi Mohan’s recent IG post went viral, showing him flexing his muscles at the gym while working out his biceps with weights. The actor sported athleisure and gave a serious look.
Check out the post here:
Ravi captioned the post, “Gotta keep goin..” Soon, the comments section filled with mixed reactions from netizens amid the ongoing divorce battle between him and his wife.
Fans of Ravi Mohan showed support for the Parasakthi actor, agreeing that the truth must prevail amid the speculations swirling around his divorce.
However, critics slammed him for leaving his wife, Aarti Ravi. Many also took digs at his alleged relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis, labeling her a homebreaker.
Meanwhile, some expressed support for Aarti Ravi, saying she deserved a better man than Ravi Mohan.
Check out the comments here:
In other news, the couple’s divorce proceedings took a turn as it was reported that Aarti Ravi has allegedly demanded Rs. 40 lakh per month in alimony and maintenance from Ravi Mohan.
The court has now adjourned the case until June 12, when the actor is expected to respond to his wife’s alimony petition.
ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan to clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi? Director REACTS