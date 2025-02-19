Kim Sae Ron death: Actress was in 700 million KRW debt to former agency GOLDMEDALIST; know more here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron's sudden death on February 16 left her family, friends and well-wishers heartbroken. She was just 24 years old when her friend discovered her death and informed the police about the same. After a thorough police investigation, her death was declared to be unnatural. Amidst her funeral proceedings, new controversial information regarding her debt surfaced, as reported by K-Media and N Entertainments on February 18.

Kim Sae Ron reportedly owed 700 million KRW (about $487,540) to her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST. This debt accumulated from fines and compensation payments owing to her DUI case in May 2022. Kim Sae Ron was part of the agency for two years, from January 2020 to May 2022. GOLDMEDALIST opted not to renew her contract following the public backlash from her drunk driving incident. Being under the influence, she crashed into a transformer, which led to a power outage affecting 57 businesses.

Her blood alcohol level was also found to be 0.2%, which was more than double the legal limit of 0.08%. As a result, her driver's license was revoked and she was ordered to pay heavy fines. The actress did not have that kind of money back then and struggled to find her way out of the situation. She reportedly tried to solve the issue by herself, by working part-time at cafes and acting schools. However, the money she made from that wasn't enough. It was then that she decided to resort to her then-agency, GOLDMEDALIST, for financial support.

After the actress fell behind on her debt repayment, GOLDMEDALIST sent her a certified letter, urging her to settle the due amount. Failure to repay the debt could potentially be viewed as a breach of trust." Following that, Kim Sae Ron reached out to her agency, asking for an extension on repaying the debt, explaining that she was struggling financially. She assured them she intended to pay it back, but tragically, she passed away before fulfilling that promise.