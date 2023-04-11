The Glory's Park Sung Hoon recreates THIS iconic scene with ENHYPEN's Park Sunghoon

ENHYPEN's Park Sunghoon has reunited with Park Sung Hoon, the actor he shares his name with, to recreate a famous scene from the K-Drama ‘The Glory’. The two appeared on a variety show where they took on the challenge of remaking a memorable moment from the show.

Which iconic scene did they recreate?

The Glory was one of the most-watched series on the planet, thanks to its chilling storyline and incredible actors. One of those is none other than Park Sung Hoon, who plays Jeon Jae Jun. He also shares the same name as ENHYPEN’s Park Sunghoon.

Despite being one of the show's worst characters, the actor's good looks made him a guilty pleasure for many netizens. ENHYPEN posted a video of the two Sung Hoons interacting on YouTube on March 10. The main video lacks subtitles, but the duo compensated by recreating an iconic The Glory scene.

During the series, Jae Jun stormed into Ye Sol's school to beat up a teacher who was taking inappropriate photos of the young children. Sunghoon and Park Sung Hoon hilariously recreated the scene on TikTok. Park Sung Hoon, as in the original scene, walked in and inquired, "Where is Park Sunghoon?" Of course, the idol altered the conversation by responding, "How did you come to HYBE?"

When asked how he got there, Park Sung Hoon replied, "By car," as he did in the original scene. However, instead of beating up Sunghoon, the scene was drastically altered when the actor reached into his coat pocket and pulled out the ENHYPEN lightstick known as the ENGENE BONG. They then joined forces for a cute ending, both holding the lightstick.

Teasing a potential acting career?

With his recent content, ENHYPEN's Sunghoon appears to be hinting at a future acting career. Sunghoon has proven he can do it all since making his debut. He began as a figure skater and seamlessly transitioned to being an idol, wowing netizens whenever he went on stage. After recreating a scene from the hit K-Drama The Glory with his name twin actor Park Sung Hoon, the idol appears to be considering a career in acting.

Fans of both ENHYPEN and ‘The Glory’ have been sharing their excitement for the recreation, with many expressing their love for Park Sunghoon's acting skills and his passion for K-Dramas.

This reunion between Park Sunghoon and Park Sung Hoon has given fans a chance to see the two stars together, and it has left them hoping for more collaborations in the future. With their chemistry and talent, it's no wonder fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for these two talented performers.

