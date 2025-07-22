TWICE is all set to renew their contract with JYP Entertainment for 2nd time ahead of 10th anniversary, report

Popular K-pop girl group TWICE recently made their much-awaited comeback with their 4th full-length album, THIS IS FOR. The group has also kicked off the first leg of their world tour, with two sold-out shows at Incheon's Inspire Arena on July 19 and 20.

Amidst the success of their recent comeback, all nine members are poised to extend their contracts with JYP Entertainment, as reported by MHN Sports on July 21.

TWICE members extended their contract with JYP Entertainment 3 years after first-time renewal

TWICE's Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu are set to renew their exclusive contracts with JYP Entertainment for another term. It is the second time they bestowed their trust on the agency. Their first contract renewal took place in July 2022, ahead of their initial contract expiration in October 2022. This second-time union extension marked a significant milestone for the girl group.

The girl group members overcame the industry's 'seven-year curse', a phenomenon where many K-pop groups disband or experience lineup changes or switch agencies after seven years. TWICE was already past the phase a long time ago, and now they are preparing to celebrate their 10th anniversary. They officially debuted on October 20, 2015, with the release of their first EP, The Story Begins.

Despite the growing buzz surrounding TWICE's alleged contract renewal, JYP Entertainment has yet to issue an official statement confirming the reports.

About TWICE's latest comeback album and world tour

TWICE's new album THIS IS FOR consists of 14 tracks, including the titular song, opening music Four, group songs– Options, Mars, Right Hand Girl, Peach Gelato, Hi Hello, Seesaw, and Heartbreak Avenue, and unit releases– Battitude, Dat Ahh Dat Ooh, Let Love Go, G.O.A.T., and Talk.

Additionally, nine solo tracks have been created for each member specifically for their world tour acts and are not included on the album.

The THIS IS FOR Part 1 World Tour started with domestic shows and will end with Bangkok concerts at Impact Arena on December 13 and 14. Amid the tour, TWICE is also set to bring the house down at Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2.

