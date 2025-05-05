Lee Chung Ah, Siwon's Heart Pairing: What is viral Korean dating show about? Know when and where you can watch it

The highly anticipated new edition of Heart Signal, Heart Pairing, has quickly become a fan favorite. It is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with weekly episodes. The South Korean reality dating show has put a fresh spin on the dating genre. It takes six singles on a journey to Italy, where they search for a life partner. The show features Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Chung Ah, Choi Siwon, Park Ji Sun, and Mimi as its hosts.

Unlike traditional dating shows where contestants meet face-to-face first, Heart Pairing introduces a unique concept. The participants must select their potential spouse based purely on compatibility assessments. These assessments are derived from a detailed questionnaire, and the participants then meet the person they have chosen in person for the first time.

This intriguing premise sets the stage for an exciting, often unpredictable search for love. As the contestants begin narrowing down their choices, the show continues to hook viewers. Each contestant is given the opportunity to bond with the others, but just when it seems like they are finally zeroing in on their ideal match, Heart Pairing throws in a curveball. A new male contestant, introduced as the ‘catfish,’ stirs up the competition. The twist promises to shake up the relationships that were beginning to form. This keeps audiences guessing about which couple will make it to the end.

The show's popularity has been on the rise since its premiere on March 7. Fans are eagerly discussing the contestants' choices and the dramatic moments that unfold each week. Till now, Heart Pairings has aired eight episodes, continuing to build momentum as the series progresses.

The show has gained major attention in South Korea, where it airs on Channel A and Netflix. However, Heart Pairing is also drawing a growing international audience, with episodes available on Prime Video and Viki. This allows fans across the globe to join in on the excitement. Episodes of Heart Pairings premiere every Friday at 10:50 PM KST (7:20 PM IST).

One of the standout features of the show’s international release is that episodes are available for free on Viki, complete with English subtitles. This has made the show accessible to a wider audience, especially to viewers in regions like India, where Heart Pairing has found a growing fanbase. For those who prefer an ad-free viewing experience, Viki also offers a premium subscription service. The platform allows subscribers to watch the episodes without interruptions.

As the show moves towards its second half, the stakes are higher than ever. The competition is fierce, and with each episode, viewers are left eagerly anticipating what will happen next in the search for love in Italy.

