'I don't know if Namrata wants to work': Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar opens up on working with her sister and Mahesh Babu

Shilpa Shirodkar has been a renowned actor in the entertainment industry who has worked in numerous Bollywood movies. It was the first time the audience saw her true personality in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. Although she has been a prominent name in the industry, her presence was boosted after her stint on the show.

Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa discussed how she has received several opportunities after Bigg Boss 18 and even expressed her views on collaborating with Mahesh Babu.

Shilpa Shirodkar opens up on her upcoming project

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shirodkar was asked whether Bigg Boss 18 had helped her secure work opportunities, and she agreed. Shilpa said, "I am doing a Telugu film. It is going to have a pan-India release called Jatadhara. That was my first project that I signed. I am also doing 2 other shows now."

She added, "For me, work is looking very nice. I'm in talks with 2 other films as well. So, work is looking very good. I am back in front of the camera. Bigg Boss is a turning point in my life. I am ever so grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity."

Watch Shilpa Shirodkar's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Shilpa disclosed how she was calling people for work before participating in Bigg Boss, and people would answer her calls because of her previous professional achievements. However, she mentioned that even after answering the calls, no one had the time to meet her for a coffee to discuss work. The actress mentioned how this has changed after Bigg Boss 18.

The Hum actor elaborated how she has no qualms about asking for work in the industry.

Shilpa Shirodkar on collaborating with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

Shilpa was questioned if she and her brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu, who is a legend in the South film industry, had an opportunity to work together. The actress declined, saying they never got an opportunity together. She shared, "Mahesh is doing his own thing, and I am doing my own."

For the uninformed, Shilpa and her elder sister, Namrata Shirodkar, have never acted in a film together. When asked about the possibilities of her collaborating with Namrata and Mahesh, Shilpa said, "Namrata, I don't know if she wants to work, if she wants good work."

Speaking about Mahesh, Shirodkar added, "Mahesh and I, I don't know. I don't want to say no, I don't want to say yes. Because there is nothing at the moment, he is busy with his projects at this point in time. I am busy trying to get work for myself and keep myself busy, and create my own path and do good things."

Apart from Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar has appeared in TV shows such as Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka, and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

