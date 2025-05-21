Lee Chung Ah, Siwon’s Heart Pairing Episode 11: Release date, OTT streaming, what to expect, and more

South Korea’s popular dating reality show Heart Pairing continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with each new episode. And episode 10 was no exception. The show's hosting lineup includes Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Chung Ah, Choi Si Won, Park Ji Sun, and Mimi.

Airing on Friday, May 16, the latest installment of the series introduced a twist that no one saw coming: the sudden arrival of a brand-new female contestant, who is secretly playing the role of a ‘catfish.’ Her entry has already shaken up the house, and fans are desperate to know what happens next.

If you’ve been counting down the days to the next episode, here’s the good news: Heart Pairing episode 11 is officially scheduled to premiere this Friday, May 23, on Channel A in South Korea. The episode will air at 10:50 PM KST, which is 7:20 PM IST for Indian audiences.

Following its television broadcast in South Korea, the episode will become available on select online platforms, allowing fans to catch up with minimal delay. International viewers can look forward to streaming the series on Viki. It’s worth noting that Viki follows a different release schedule from Channel A. In India, Heart Pairing episode 11 will land on Viki on Sunday, May 25, at approximately 7:20 PM IST.

As for what unfolded in episode 10, fans were left stunned as the producers threw in a curveball. Just when the participants were gearing up for their second round of ‘contract dating,’ a new female contestant, SooA, made her debut. Unlike the others, she entered the house under a unique condition: she’s not being completely honest about her identity. Much like Lee Sang Yoon, who entered earlier in episode 8 as a male catfish.

SooA, a former flight attendant, brings charm, confidence, and mystery. Her arrival couldn’t have come at a more critical time, right before the participants were about to make their second set of contract partners. And with the rule that they can't pick the same partner as before, the atmosphere inside the Heart Pairing house has become emotionally charged. Viewers were quick to note the rising tension and shifting dynamics among the original participants, many of whom were already forming bonds and facing difficult choices.

Who will SooA choose as her contract partner? How will the others react to her sudden presence and concealed identity? Episode 11 promises to dive deeper into these questions and unravel the emotional chaos that her appearance has caused.

Whether you're following the show from South Korea, India, or anywhere around the world, Heart Pairing continues to deliver compelling reality television packed with emotional twists and romantic complications. It also keeps viewers guessing with the ever-present question: what’s real, and what’s not?

