Fan hails GOOD BOY's Park Bo Gum as ‘king of good deeds’, recalls actor's kind gestures towards her mom

Park Bo Gum is recognized as one of the most gentle and compassionate individuals in the South Korean entertainment industry. Apart from his warm and endearing roles on screen, his real-life interactions with fans and colleagues are frequently talked about. Recently, a fan shared a story about her mother's experience with the actor during his time in the military, which heaped praises for him.

Advertisement

Park Bo Gum's kind deeds towards a restaurant worker, as shared by her daughter

GOOD BOY star Park Bo Gum was enlisted in the South Korean Navy from August 31, 2020, to April 30, 2022. During that time, he and his comrades visited a chicken shop on their base. One of the restaurant workers, being a big fan of the actor, paid for his meal. As per the workers' daughter's account, "Bo Gum looked so sincerely grateful and said, ‘Ma’am' with a very apologetic and thankful expression."

The actor didn't forget her and made sure to repay the kindness. The user of the X-account @anxna52 said whenever Park Bo Gum came across her mother in the base, he would run towards her and greet her doing aegyo (cute gestures). He also prepared a "separate gift" for the woman during the holidays and even helped her carry the trash to the bin once. The daughter revealed that the When Life Gives You Tangerines star had "an amazing memory" and still remembered her mother's name.

Advertisement

Recalling another heartwarming anecdote, she wrote, "When she (restaurant worker) hurt her leg, he was really concerned and brought her all kinds of health-related items to help." She mentioned being jealous of the bond her mother shared with the actor. "Every time they met, he would ask how she was feeling, hug her, get teary-eyed, and say he was always praying for her and that he really hoped she’d stay healthy," she stated.

He also occasionally checked up on her since then, as per the woman's daughter. She stated that previously, she had only heard from others that Park Bo Gum was the “king of good deeds,” but after personally experiencing his kindness, she can indeed vouch for the truth of that label.

ALSO READ: Did GOOD BOY star Park Bo Gum confess his feelings to THIS K-pop idol? Fans swoon, call it ‘supreme taste’