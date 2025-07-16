Choo Young Woo's Head Over Heels tops buzzworthy drama list, GOOD BOY's Park Bo Gum reigns for 6th straight week

Head Over Heels ranked No. 1 on the buzzworthy drama list, as per Good Data Corporation's latest report for the week spanning July 7 to 13. As the show heads towards its penultimate week, unexpected plot twists and fluttering chemistry of the lead characters might have contributed to the soaring of its ratings. It's leads Cho Yi Hyun and

Choo Young Woo ranked #2 and #3 among actors, respectively.

Besides Head Over Heels, GOOD BOY also generated subsequent buzz last week, by ranking at No. 2 in drama list. The Prime Video series' lead, Park Bo Gum, continued to generate the most buzz among K-drama actors for 6 consecutive weeks. His GOOD BOY co-stars, Kim So Hyun and Oh Jung Se, also made it to the list at No. 5 and 7 respectively.

Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young's Law and the City also debuted in both the buzzworthy drama and actor lists, following the release of its second week's episodes. The workplace romance drama ranked #4, following the 3rd placed Squid Game Season 3. Law and the City's leads secured the 4th and 6th spots, while Squid Game's Jo Yuri ranked 9th.

Our Movie rounded off the top 5 of the buzzworthy drama list, with its main characters Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been securing 8th and 10th spots, respectively. Newly released dramas S Line and Low Life also debuted on the drama list at #6.

Check out the top 10 lists below:

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas of this week

tvN's Head Over Heels JTBC's GOOD BOY Netflix's Squid Game 3 tvN's Law and the City SBS' Our Movie Wavve's S Line KBS2's The First Night With The Duke KBS2's For Eagle Brothers Disney+'s Low Life KBS2's Queen's House

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors of this week

Park Bo Gum (GOOD BOY) Cho Yi Hyun (Head Over Heels) Choo Young Woo (Head Over Heels) Lee Jong Suk (Law and the City) Kim So Hyun (GOOD BOY) Moon Ga Young (Law and the City) Oh Jung Se (GOOD BOY) Namkoong Min (Our Movie) Jo Yuri (Squid Game 3) Jeon Yeo Been (Our Movie)

