Whether it is the character of an attractively extrovert CEO, a quiet but reliable photographer, or the character of a decent detective, Park Hyung Sik, and his K-dramas certainly prove that he is a versatile actor. Safe to say, he has hooked millions of viewers to their screens. However, when it comes to Park Hyung Sik K Dramas, we have a carefully curated a list of K-dramas starring the talented actor that you must watch right away. Right from shows like Strong Girl Bong Soon to Happiness, we have enlisted only the best shows starring the gifted Korean actor. The enlisted movies have been assorted according to popularity along with their IMDB ratings, creators, cast, OTT platform availability, and a small summary about the Korean show or movie. Not just that we have also added a trailer or a poster to give you a clear picture of whether you’d like the show.

So what are you waiting for? Dive into a list of the best K-dramas featuring the best of Park Hyung Sik’s decade-long career including the best of critically as well as commercially acclaimed K-dramas that have bagged several popular awards.

15 K-dramas starring Park Hyung Sik with their IMDb ratings

1. Strong Girl Bong Soon (2017)

Original title: Him Ssen Yeo Ja Do Bong Soon

Him Ssen Yeo Ja Do Bong Soon Running Time: 1 hour 7 minutes

1 hour 7 minutes K Drama Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Number of episodes: 17

17 K Drama Star Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo, Jun Suk Ho

Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo, Jun Suk Ho Director: Lee Hyeong Min

Lee Hyeong Min Writer: Baek Mi Kyeong

Baek Mi Kyeong Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This South Korean comedy crime drama features the best of actors like Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo, and Jun Suk Ho. The 17-episode K-drama is directed by Lee Hyeong Min and written by Baek Mi Kyeong. When it comes to the plot, the show revolves around Do Bong Soon who is a woman with superhuman powers that she has inherited. Watch the show on Amazon Prime Video to witness what happens when Ahn Min Hyuk, the CEO of a gaming company notices her strength and employs her to be his bodyguard.

2. Happiness (2021– )

Original title: Haepiniseu

Haepiniseu Running Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

1 hour 5 minutes K Drama Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror

Action, Fantasy, Horror Number of episodes: 12

12 K Drama Star Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, Jo Woo Jin, Joo Hee Park

Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, Jo Woo Jin, Joo Hee Park Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Ahn Gil Ho Writer: Sang Woon Han

Sang Woon Han Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Viki

: Viki IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Another Park Hyung Sik K-drama we recommend watching is the action fantasy, horror drama titled Happiness. The 12-episode show features Han Hyo Joo, Jo Woo Jin, and Joo Hee Park along with Park Hyung Sik. The 2021 K-drama is directed by Ahn Gil Ho and written by Sang Woon Han. The South Korean show features an apocalyptic thriller plot amidst infectious illness breakouts.

3. Heirs (2013)

Original title: Sangsogjadeul

Sangsogjadeul Running Time: 55 minutes

55 minutes K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 20

20 K Drama Star Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won

Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won Director: Bu Sung Chul, Shin Hyo Kang

Bu Sung Chul, Shin Hyo Kang Writer: Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : MX Player

: MX Player IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Another romantic comedy-drama starring Park Hyung Sik is Heirs. He plays the role of Jo Myung Soo. The show also features the best of Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, and Kim Ji Won. The 2013 show is directed by Bu Sung Chul and Shin Hyo Kang while it was written by Kim Eun Sook. When it comes to the plot the 20-episode show features a story set in LA and how two teenagers from different social backdrops meet again.

4. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016–2017)

Original title: Hwarang

Hwarang Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Number of episodes: 20

20 K Drama Star Cast: Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Minho

Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Minho Director: Yoon Sung Shik

Yoon Sung Shik Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

Another action comedy drama starring Park Hyung Sik is Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The 20 episode show also features other stars like Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, and Choi Minho. The 2016 K-drama is directed by Yoon Sung Shik. When it comes to the plot, the show revolves around a male warrior youth named Hwarang. It is available on Netflix to stream.

5. Syucheu (2018)

Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Jang Dong Gun, Park Hyung Sik, Hee Kyung Jin, Jeong An Chae

Jang Dong Gun, Park Hyung Sik, Hee Kyung Jin, Jeong An Chae Creator: Aaron Korsh

Aaron Korsh Director: Kim Jin Woo

Kim Jin Woo Writer: Jung Min Kim, Aaron Korsh

Jung Min Kim, Aaron Korsh Year of release: 2018

2018 IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

This crime thriller drama was released back in 2018 but is one of the best Park Hyung Sik starrer. The 16-episode show features the best of other stars like Jang Dong Gun, Hee Kyung Jin, and Jeong An Chae. The 2018 show is directed by Kim Jin Woo and written by Jung Min Kim and Aaron Korsh. When it comes to the plot, the show revolves around a capable and prominent lawyer, Choi Kang Seok. Watch the show to witness how he recruits a youthful man named Go Yeon Woo with no law degree. The show is actually a remake of the beloved American TV show titled Suits.

6. Soundtrack #1 (2022– )

Running Time: 44 minutes

44 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Drama, Music, Romance Number of episodes: 4

4 K Drama Star Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Han So Hee, Victoria Grace, Hao Feng

Park Hyung Sik, Han So Hee, Victoria Grace, Hao Feng Director: Kim Hee Won

Kim Hee Won Writer: Ahn Sae Bom

Ahn Sae Bom Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Disney Plus Hotstar

: Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This Park Hyung Sik show also features the best of Han So Hee, Victoria Grace, and Hao Feng. The 4 episode show is directed by Kim Hee Won and written by Ahn Sae Bom. The 2020 show is available on Disney Plus Hotstar to stream. When it comes to the plot, it revolves around two best friends who have known each other for around twenty years. Watch the show to witness how they start to fall in love after they begin to live together.

7. She Was Pretty (2015)

Original title: Geunyeoneun yeppeodda

Geunyeoneun yeppeodda Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Hwang Jeong Eum, Park Seo Joon, Jun Hee Ko, Si Won Choi

Hwang Jeong Eum, Park Seo Joon, Jun Hee Ko, Si Won Choi Director: Dae Yoon Jung

Dae Yoon Jung Writer: Jo Sung Hee

Jo Sung Hee Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Park Hyung Sik actually has a cameo in this South Korean romantic comedy-drama. The show stars the best of Hwang Jeong Eum, Park Seo Joon, Jun Hee Ko, and Si Won Choi. The 2015 show is directed by Dae Yoon Jung and it’s written by Jo Sung Hee. Available on Netflix to stream the show revolves around When Ji Sung Joon a not-so-good-looking young boy who grew up to be insanely attractive and a girl named Kim Hye Jin who pretty much faces the opposite fate. Watch the show to witness how they find love.

8. High Society (2015)

Original title: Sangryusahoe

Sangryusahoe Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Kim You Jin, Sung Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Lim Ji Yeon

Kim You Jin, Sung Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Lim Ji Yeon Director: Young Hun Choi

Young Hun Choi Writer: Myung Hee Ha

Myung Hee Ha Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

This South Korean romantic drama features the best of Kim You Jin, Sung Jun, Park Hyung Sik, and Lim Ji Yeon. The 16-episode K-drama is directed by Young Hun Choi and written by Myung Hee Ha. The plot of the 2015 drama revolves around the story of Jang Yoon-ha who is the youngest daughter of a Chaebol family. Watch the show on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video to witness how she works at the food market despite her massive wealth.

9. Nine: Nine Time Travels (2013)

Original title: Nain: Ahob Beonui Shikan Yeohaeng

Nain: Ahob Beonui Shikan Yeohaeng Running Time: 52 minutes

52 minutes K Drama Genre: Fantasy, Mystery, Romance

Fantasy, Mystery, Romance Number of episodes: 20

20 K Drama Star Cast: Lee Jin Wook, Yun Hie Jo, No Min Jeon

Lee Jin Wook, Yun Hie Jo, No Min Jeon Director: Byung Soo Kim

Byung Soo Kim Writer: Yoon Joo Kim, Jae Jeong Song

Yoon Joo Kim, Jae Jeong Song Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies

: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

This romance drama features elements of fantasy and mystery. The 20-episode show features the best of Lee Jin Wook, Yun Hie Jo, and No Min Jeon. The 2010 show is directed by Byung Soo Kim and written by Yoon Joo Kim, and Jae Jeong Song. The 20-episode show features Park Hyung Sik as young Park Sun Woo. Watch the show on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or Google Play Movies.

10. Our Blooming Youth (2023)

Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Drama, History, Mystery

Drama, History, Mystery Number of episodes: 20

20 K Drama Star Cast: Park Hyung Sik, So Nee Jeon, Pyo Ye Jin, Jong Seok Yun

Park Hyung Sik, So Nee Jeon, Pyo Ye Jin, Jong Seok Yun Director: Jong Jae Lee

Jong Jae Lee Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

This historical drama features a mysterious plot starring Park Hyung Sik, So Nee Jeon, Pyo Ye Jin, and Jong Seok Yun. The show is directed by Jong Jae Lee. When it comes to the plot it revolves around a prince who finds a book of ghost stories. Watch the show to witness how the curses of life mentioned in the book come to life.

11. Dummy Mommy, Without a Baby (2001)

Original title: Yuk Lui Tim Ding

Yuk Lui Tim Ding K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Running Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

1 hour 30 minutes K Drama Star Cast: Miriam Chin Wah Yeung, Edison Chen, Niki Chow

Miriam Chin Wah Yeung, Edison Chen, Niki Chow Director: Joe Ma, Albert Kai Kwong Mak

Joe Ma, Albert Kai Kwong Mak Writer: Sunny Chan, Yin Han Chow, Yiu Fai Lo

Sunny Chan, Yin Han Chow, Yiu Fai Lo Year of release: 2001

2001 IMDb Rating: 6/10

Park Hyung Sik plays the role of Oh Soo Hyun in this comedy drama. The show features other South Korean stars like Miriam Chin Wah Yeung, Edison Chen, and Niki Chow. It’s directed by Joe Ma and Albert Kai Kwong Mak while it’s written by Sunny Chan, Yin Han Chow, and Yiu Fai Lo. The plot of the 2001 K-drama revolves around how a woman fakes being pregnant in order to save her job.

12. Doctor Slump (2023– )

Original Title: Dakteo Seulleompeu

Dakteo Seulleompeu Running Time: TBA

TBA K Drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: TBA

TBA K Drama Star Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Jang Hye Jin, Bong Sik Hyun

Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Jang Hye Jin, Bong Sik Hyun Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Oh Hyun Jong Writer: Baek Sun Woo

Baek Sun Woo Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : JTBC

: JTBC IMDb Rating: TBA

This upcoming show titled Doctor Slump is expected to be a romantic comedy-drama that features the best of Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Jang Hye Jin, and Bong Sik Hyun. The 2023 JTBC K-drama is directed by Oh Hyun Jong and written by Baek Sun Woo. When it comes to the plot it revolves around how two doctors fall in love.

13. What's with This Family (2014–2015)

Original title: Gajokggiri Wae Irae

Gajokggiri Wae Irae Running Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

1 hour 5 minutes K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 53

53 K Drama Star Cast: Dong Geun Yoo, Kim Hyun Joo, Bak Yoon, Park Hyung Sik

Dong Geun Yoo, Kim Hyun Joo, Bak Yoon, Park Hyung Sik Director: Chang Geun Jun

Chang Geun Jun Writer: Eun Kyung Kang

Eun Kyung Kang Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Viki

: Viki IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

What's with This Family is a South Korean romantic comedy K-drama that features the best of Dong Geun Yoo, Kim Hyun Joo, Bak Yoon, and Park Hyung Sik. The 53-episode show is directed by Chang Geun Jun and written by Eun Kyung Kang. The plot of the show revolves around Cha Soon Bong who has a pretty great relationship with his family except for his kids who are selfish. The show is available on Viki to stream.

14. The Juror (2019)

Original title: Bae Sim Won

Bae Sim Won Running Time: 1 hour 54 minutes

1 hour 54 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama

Drama K Drama Star Cast: Moon So Ri, Park Hyung Sik, Jo Soo Hyang, Jo Han Chul

Moon So Ri, Park Hyung Sik, Jo Soo Hyang, Jo Han Chul Director: Seung Wan Hong

Seung Wan Hong Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV,

: Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The K-drama features the best of Moon So Ri, Park Hyung Sik, Jo Soo Hyang, and Jo Han Chul. The Juror was released back in 2019 and is directed by Seung Wan Hong. Watch it to witness a court drama that features jurors discussing an interesting event.

15. Two Lights: Relumino (2017)

Running Time: 31 minutes

31 minutes K Drama Genre: Short, Romance

Short, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Han Ji Min, Ki Cheon Kim, Tae Boo Nam

Park Hyung Sik, Han Ji Min, Ki Cheon Kim, Tae Boo Nam Director: Jin Ho Heo

Jin Ho Heo Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : YouTube

: YouTube IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

This short romance-based K-drama features the best of K drama stars like Park Hyung Sik, Han Ji Min, Ki Cheon Kim, and Tae Boo Nam. Released in 2017, Two Lights: Relumino is directed by Jin Ho Heo and revolves around a woman with visual impairment and how she falls in love.

Park Hyung Sik actually got his big break in the industry as an idol. Back in 2010, he debuted as a singer for a K-pop group known as ZE:A. For years he managed both his music and acting career where he gave his audience productions like Dummy Mommy, and Sirius, as well as theatrical performances like in Temptation Of Wolves. The above list of must-watch K-dramas, movies, and shows starring the talented Park Hyung Sik is certainly worth bookmarking.

