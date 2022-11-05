Criminal Justice 4 EXCLUSIVE: Sameer Nair says part four of this Pankaj Tripathi led series is on the cards
Sameer Nair informs that they have just started writing season four, praises Pankaj Tripathi.
Criminal Justice headlined by Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most popular shows in the web space, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla, its producer Applause Entertainment’s CEO Sameer Nair opens up on the future of the series. Three seasons have already been unveiled as Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. Now, is Criminal Justice 4 on the cards? “It is on the cards,” confirms Nair.
The filmmaker further adds, “Criminal Justice in particular is exciting to us because the original format was a British show called Criminal Justice, then it was made in the US as The Night Of. We wanted to make The Night Of, so we got the rights and then we proceeded to make The Night Of. The British (team) had done season 2, which we did but we took the lawyer character forward, so in a sense we made it our own. Nobody made season 3 of the show, but we did and it’s done really well. So we are excited, and now when we are making season four it’s become truly an original because no one in the world has done this, and no one has taken the lawyer forward. Madhav Mishra (played by Pankaj Tripathi) has become a character in his own right. So yes, now we are hard at work for putting together season 4.”
Have they started writing it? “Yes, we have just started writing it. Pankaj Tripathi is the greatest, he is so good,” shares Sameer Nair.
Challenges of making a web series
When asked what is the biggest challenge of making subsequent seasons of any show, here’s what he responded. “If it’s an ongoing story, then of course there is that expectation of the audience that they already know the characters, they know the set up, and the story carries forward - then it’s about living up to the expectations and to make sure the story continues to be as interesting. But in some other cases, like for Scam - when we do season 2 - while it’s a totally different story and therefore totally different setting and actors, but the first show was so big and so loved, that people go like, ‘How can you make Scam again?’ But as we keep trying to tell people, Scam 2 has nothing to do with Scam 1,” say Sameer Nair.
He further adds, “It's a different show and a different story. So I guess the challenge is the same as when you are doing the first one, that you try not to weigh yourself down with the weight of expectations and try and second guess the audience into that. I guess one of the best sequels I have seen is the Munna Bhai sequel, and it’s fantastic the way Raju (director Rajkumar Hirani) did that.”
