Criminal Justice 4 EXCLUSIVE: Sameer Nair says part four of this Pankaj Tripathi led series is on the cards

Criminal Justice headlined by Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most popular shows in the web space, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla, its producer Applause Entertainment’s CEO Sameer Nair opens up on the future of the series. Three seasons have already been unveiled as Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. Now, is Criminal Justice 4 on the cards? “It is on the cards,” confirms Nair.

The filmmaker further adds, “Criminal Justice in particular is exciting to us because the original format was a British show called Criminal Justice, then it was made in the US as The Night Of. We wanted to make The Night Of, so we got the rights and then we proceeded to make The Night Of. The British (team) had done season 2, which we did but we took the lawyer character forward, so in a sense we made it our own. Nobody made season 3 of the show, but we did and it’s done really well. So we are excited, and now when we are making season four it’s become truly an original because no one in the world has done this, and no one has taken the lawyer forward. Madhav Mishra (played by Pankaj Tripathi) has become a character in his own right. So yes, now we are hard at work for putting together season 4.”