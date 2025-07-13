Was Jo Yuri paid 4.2 billion KRW for Squid Game? Actress spills about paycheck and changes in life post-fame

Former IZ*ONE member and rising actress Jo Yuri has opened up about her experience working on Squid Game. She talked about her sudden rise to global recognition and the viral rumors surrounding her alleged appearance fee.

The singer-turned-actress made a guest appearance on MBC’s variety show Point of Omniscient Interfere. She offered fans a rare glimpse into her life after becoming part of one of Netflix’s most globally successful franchises.

Advertisement

Jo Yuri gains global spotlight after Squid Game success

Jo Yuri played the character Kim Jun Hee in both Squid Game Season 2 and its follow-up, Season 3. Her performance as the emotionally layered and fiercely resilient character captured the hearts of millions across the globe. Though once primarily known as a K-pop idol, Yuri has successfully transitioned into acting. And her role in Squid Game has positioned her as a rising global star.

During the July 12 broadcast, the show’s MCs remarked on the astounding success of Squid Game 3, noting that it had ranked No. 1 in 93 countries on Netflix. They then asked Yuri whether that kind of international attention had translated into any tangible changes in her personal or professional life.

With a humble smile, Yuri revealed that the shift was quite dramatic. Her Instagram following had jumped from 1.68 million to more than 7.6 million after her appearance in Squid Game. She went on to explain that the nature of her fan interactions had also changed. Where she once saw mostly Korean-language comments, her posts are now filled with supportive messages from fans all over the world.

Advertisement

Jo Yuri shut down rumors about her paycheck

As the conversation continued, comedian Yang Se Hyung cautiously brought up one of the hottest rumors swirling online: the claim that Jo Yuri had received 4.2 billion KRW (around 3.05 million USD) for her role in Squid Game. The figure had sparked major buzz among netizens, with many speculating whether such a huge sum was real.

Yuri laughed at the rumor and addressed it head-on. “There was an article that said my appearance fee was 4.2 billion KRW,” she said. “That’s ridiculous…It’s much lower.” She declined to reveal the actual amount but made it clear that the publicized figure was heavily inflated.

Yuri shares bank account access with her mother

Yuri also opened up about her close relationship with her mother and how she handles her finances. When asked if she gives her mom an allowance, the actress revealed that she actually goes beyond that. She explained that she had even gone as far as giving her mother access to her bank account by sharing the password.

Advertisement

The hosts expressed shock, joking that it was way more generous than just giving pocket money. Yuri, however, explained that her mother rarely touches the account, saying, “But my mother hardly ever uses the money.”

ALSO READ: Squid Game 3 steals most popular K-drama in July title from Our Unwritten Seoul, know top 20