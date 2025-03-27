Ji Chang Wook, Son Ye Jin and Nana to lead Scandals, Netflix's R-rated version of French novel Dangerous Liaisons; all we know so far

Netflix's eagerly-awaited period drama Scandals, which is set in the Joseon era and weaves themes of seduction, ambition, and social pressure, stars Ji Chang Wook, Son Ye Jin, and Nana as the leads. The complex relationships of power and love within the strict boundaries of aristocratic Korea are expected to be explored in this R-rated Netflix series, as per Hollywood Handle.

Ji Chang Wook, known for his versatile performances in Healer and Suspicious Partner, plays Cho Won—the most notorious playboy of the time. With his signature charisma and emotional depth, he brings complexity to a character entangled in a dangerous game of love and manipulation. His dynamic presence, paired with Son Ye Jin and Nana, amplifies the tension and intrigue that drive the story forward.

Son Ye Jin, renowned for her emotional depth in Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain, takes on the role of Lady Cho. A high-born woman navigating the rigid confines of the Joseon dynasty, Lady Cho is far from submissive. She boldly initiates a treacherous wager, daring Cho Won to seduce a virtuous widow. Beneath her composed façade lies a calculating mind and an unyielding desire for control, making her a captivating and unpredictable force.

Nana plays Hui Yeon, the chaste widow who becomes the pawn in Lady Cho's bold wager. She most recently dazzled audiences with her transformational performance in Mask Girl. The drama becomes even more complex as a result of Hui Yeon's internal conflict as she struggles to balance her developing feelings with society's expectations. Her increasing attraction to Cho Won poses a threat to the meticulously planned plans and could lead to unanticipated events.

Advertisement

Scandals is directed by Jung Ji Woo, best known for his work on Tune in for Love, and is a new Korean adaptation of the classic French book Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons). This adaptation delves into the Joseon era where power struggles and forbidden desires play a huge role in society.