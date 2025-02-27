Mask Girl star Nana joins Ji Chang Wook and Son Ye Jin in highly anticipated Untold Scandal adaptation

New updates on Untold Scandal! Actress Nana has been roped in alongside Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook, as per M Entertainment. Untold Scandal is a historical drama based on an R-rated film of the same name, which gained recognition in 2003. She will take on the role originally played by Jeon Do Yeon in the 2003 film embodying Lady Jeong (Présidente de Tourvel), a widow who has remained chaste for many years, in the series

The 2003 historical film of the same name featured Bae Yong Joon, Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Mi Sook, Lee So Yeon, Ban Ya Choi, and others. The story was adapted from the French romantic classic Dangerous Liaisons by author Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. It revolves around Joseon's vixen, Lady Cho (played by Lee Mi Sook).

She discovers that her husband has an attraction to 16-year-old virgin So Ok (played by Lee So Yeon). Lady Cho sends her cousin, Jo Won (played by Bae Yong Joon), a womanizer, to pursue So Ok before her husband can. However, complications arise when Jo Won becomes attracted to Lady Suk (played by Jeon Do Yeon), a religious woman. Things become even more complicated as lust takes over, leading to devastation that weaves a web of consequences far beyond a typical bedroom conquest.

In the reinterpretation series of Untold Scandal, Son Ye Jin will take on the role of Lady Cho, while Ji Chang Wook will step into the shoes of Jo Won. The series is set to be helmed by director Jung Ji Woo, known for his remarkable projects such as Tune in for Love, Eungyo, Happy End, and more. Filming is scheduled to begin in March 2025, with an expected release on Netflix. It will be interesting to see such talent on screen; no doubt, the audience is excited about this series.

Regarding the French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons), the first four volumes were published by Durand Neveu on March 23, 1782. The novel explores seduction, revenge, and malice, presenting them through fictional letters that are collected and published by a fictional author.