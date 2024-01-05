Sweet Home 2 star Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun and more selected as presenters for Circle Chart Music Awards 2023

On January 5, the Korea Music Content Industry Association officially unveiled the lineup of presenters for the Circle Chart Music Awards 2023. The presenters for the upcoming ceremony include Ahn Bo Hyun, B1A4’s Jinyoung, Park Seoham, Choo Young Woo, Lee Chae Min, Hong Jong Hyun, Choi Ye Bin, Lee Si Woo, and Hanhae.

The prestigious music award event will take place on January 10 at BEXCO, Busan.

The bunch of presenters for the Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 include emerging stars from the South Korean entertainment industry. Actor Ahn Bo Hyun entertained the audience with the reincarnation drama titled See You in My 19th Life and is gearing up for the release of his new action-comedy drama, Flex X Cop. B1A4’s former leader, Jinyoung, garnered popularity in 2023 with the Netflix series Sweet Home 2, while Choo Young Woo appeared in the coming-of-age drama Oasis. On the other hand, Lee Chae Min captivated the viewers with his appearance in the rom-com drama Crash Course in Romance.

Meanwhile, actor Hong Jong Hyun starred in the Disney+ drama Race, which was based on office politics and Choi Ye Bin surprised the viewers with her role in the mystery thriller teen drama, Night Has Come. Lastly, Lee Si Woo gained recognition for her role in the series, My Lovely Liar, and Hanhae returned as the host of the famous dating reality show, Singles’ Inferno 3.

More about Circle Chart Music Awards 2023

Circle Chart Music Awards (formerly known as the Gaon Chart Music Awards) is a coveted annual ceremony that honors musicians for their performance and commercial success of songs and albums. The winners are determined by the annual data produced by Circle Chart, a global chart that measures and ranks K-pop artists based on their weekly popularity.

The 2024 ceremony will witness a spectacle of talent and glamor. On December 15, a lineup of performing artists was revealed for the upcoming event, including MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, RIIZE, NCT DREAM, STAYC, TXT, imase, AKMU, KISS OF LIFE, KyoungSeo, Lee Chan Won, NiziU, Parc Jae Jung, and ZEROBASEONE.

