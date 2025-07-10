TXT announces 7-stop US leg of ACT : TOMORROW world tour; check out dates, venues and more

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is heading stateside! On July 10, BIGHIT MUSIC released a brand-new poster confirming the U.S. stops for the group’s upcoming world tour, ACT : TOMORROW.

The five-member group had a successful run of global performances earlier this year. They are now preparing to bring their high-energy stages to North America once again.

ACT : TOMORROW tour’s U.S. leg: Dates, cities and venues

The U.S. leg of ACT : TOMORROW is scheduled to begin on September 9, 2025, with a show in San Jose, California. From there, TXT will continue their tour across six more cities:

Los Angeles – September 12

Dallas – September 16

Rosemont – September 21–22 (two shows)

Atlanta – September 25

Washington, D.C. – September 28

Newark – October 1–2 (two shows)

With multiple back-to-back performances planned in Rosemont and Newark, fans in these cities are in for an extended and immersive concert experience. Each venue is expected to showcase TXT’s powerful vocals, synchronized choreography, and stunning stage production.

ACT : TOMORROW tour kicks off in August

Before TXT touches down in the U.S., they’ll kick off their tour in Seoul, South Korea. The first two concerts will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome on August 22 and 23. These shows will mark the official launch of ACT : TOMORROW. These dates were the first to be revealed when the tour was initially teased back on June 20.

The Seoul shows will set the tone for the rest of the tour. It will give fans a first look at the new setlist, concept stages, and possible surprises the group has prepared for this new chapter.

TXT’s ACT : TOMORROW tour follows ACT : PROMISE success

ACT : TOMORROW follows closely after the group’s previous world tour, ACT : PROMISE - EP. 2 -. It concluded just two months ago in May. That tour took TXT to 13 cities for 23 performances. The boys left a strong impression on the concertgoers. The upcoming shows are expected to take that momentum even further with fresh visuals, energetic songs, and upgraded performances.

TXT fans show their excitement

News of the U.S. dates quickly spread online, with fans across the States expressing joy and anticipation. Social media timelines are flooded with messages, from fans planning to attend to organizing fan projects. Supporters are eagerly waiting for the moment they can see the boys perform live.

