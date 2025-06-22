Did CRAVITY copy TXT Beomgyu's Panic? Creative Director reveals BIGHIT MUSIC's reaction to plagiarism allegations

K-pop boy group CRAVITY has recently found itself at the center of controversy following the release of concept photos for their latest album, Dare to Crave. Fans across online communities have raised concerns about striking similarities between CRAVITY’s visuals and TXT’s Beomgyu’s concept photos. The comparisons specifically point to Beomgyu’s Panic concept.

The comparisons sparked debate within fandom circles. Many questioned the originality of the images and whether CRAVITY’s team had imitated a previously released concept. In response, Creative Director Rakta, who led the visual direction for CRAVITY’s comeback, released a formal statement. She explains her side of the story and addresses the allegations.

Rakta issues clarification

In light of the backlash, Rakta stepped forward to provide context and clarity regarding the creative process behind CRAVITY’s visuals. Acknowledging the concerns and similarities, she shared that she took the initiative to submit the project details to BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind TXT.

According to Rakta, BIGHIT MUSIC reviewed the planning materials. It concluded that “it would have been impossible for CRAVITY’s album to have copied Panic.” It’s primarily due to the differences in the production timelines. The director emphasized that CRAVITY’s concept had been in development before the controversy emerged.

Rakta maintained that the core concepts and thematic direction for each project were clearly distinct. But she expressed regret that “some of the resulting images caused confusion.” She stressed that the team had no intention of copying or borrowing from previously released content. Rakta also acknowledged the weight of the situation and asked fans to continue supporting both CRAVITY and TXT.

Side-by-side comparisons spark copying claims

The controversy erupted after netizens compiled side-by-side images from both projects. Fans quickly pointed out several overlapping visual elements. They include members posing inside refrigerators, sitting in bathroom stalls, lying on the floor wrapped in blankets, and crouching inside closets.

Notably, the camera angles, mood lighting, and even the bathroom tiles appeared almost identical in some shots. As the images began circulating widely on social media platforms, suspicions of plagiarism intensified.

Some fans of TXT and general K-pop observers accused CRAVITY’s creative team of recycling aesthetics from Beomgyu’s individual Panic concept without acknowledgement. Now, Rakta’s explanation and BIGHIT MUSIC’s reported timeline confirmation have helped ease tensions among both fandoms.

