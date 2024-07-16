Veteran trot singer Hyun Cheol known for Garden Balsam Love passes away at 82

Veteran trot singer Hyun Cheol, who gained the peak of his popularity in the late 90s, passed away on July 15. The singer had made his position in the industry through popular hits like Love Is Like a Butterfly and I Think of You Whenever I Sit or Stand. Though it took some time for his music to gain the attention of the public, by the late 80s he became a popular household name.

Singer Hyun Cheol passes away due to deteriorating health

On July 16, composer Jeong Won Su, who previously worked as the manager of trot singer Hyun Cheol, confirmed that the veteran passed away on the night of July 15 after a prolonged struggle with illness. His health declined following cervical disc surgery several years ago, leading to nerve damage. He is survived by one son and one daughter.

More about singer Hyun Cheol

Born in 1942, Hyun Cheol debuted in 1969 with My Heartless Love. Despite his early efforts, his music remained largely unknown for years. It wasn't until the 1980s, with hits like Love Is Like a Butterfly and I Think of You Whenever I Sit or Stand, that he gained popularity and became a renowned trot singer.

In 1989, he won the KBS Song Awards with Garden Balsam Love. His success continued with the hit I Hate It in 1990 for which he received his second grand prize for the consecutive year. His rising fame earned him the title of the "fourth emperor of trot," alongside Seol Un Do, Tae Jin Ah, and Song Dae Gwan.

Hyun Cheol continued to work on new music into the 2010s. In 2018, fans grew concerned when they saw him struggling on stage during a performance on KBS' Song Stage. He later largely withdrew from public activities due to health issues. His final appearance was on KBS2's Immortal Songs in 2020, where he performed with singer Ha Chun Hwa.

