All about Prince of Kolkata Sourav Ganguly's career in cricket, marriage and alleged affair

Sourav Ganguly’s rise is the stuff of legend. Born on July 8, 1972, in Kolkata, he developed from a provincial left-handed batsman into one of India’s fiercest captains. Under his leadership, India won a Test series overseas for the first time and has nurtured several future greats as well.

Off the field, he built a life with classical dancer and educator Dona Ganguly and raised daughter Sana. Today, as he eyes coaching over politics, his story is set to hit the big screen.

Early life and cricketing breakthrough

According to Britannica, Ganguly originally debuted in first-class cricket for Bengal in 1989-90, contributing to the Ranji Trophy triumph. His entry into the sport was encouraged by Snehasish Ganguly, who was a left-handed batsman at the time.

Sourav Ganguly reportedly began batting left-handed because he had to use his brother’s equipment. He earned his Test call-up in 1996 at Lord’s, scoring a neat 131 on debut alongside Rahul Dravid’s 95. Promoted to open in ODIs in 1997, he created a deadly partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.

His swashbuckling 124 off 138 balls in the 1998 Independence Cup final against Pakistan powered India to what was then the highest successful run chase in ODI history: 315 in 48 overs. The match helped redefine what was considered an “impossible target” in that era.

Ganguly’s captaincy and impact today

In the wake of match-fixing scandals, Ganguly succeeded Sachin Tendulkar as captain. He guided India to the 2002 Champions Trophy and the NatWest final victory at Lord’s. As reported by the publication, he backed some of the big names of today, including Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, and Mohammad Kaif.

Under his stewardship, India won 11 Tests abroad, clinched its first series in Pakistan in 2004, and reached the 2003 World Cup final. His tenure as captain ended with 21 total Test wins in 49 matches. His many achievements have led Ganguly to be dubbed as ‘Dada,’ ‘Maharaja,’ and ‘Prince of Kolkata.’

Who is Sourav Ganguly’s wife?

Outside cricket, Ganguly’s anchor has been Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly. Born on August 22, 1977, in Kolkata, Dona trained under Amala Shankar and Kelucharan Mohapatra. As detailed by Financial Express, she later earned a PhD in International Relations and headed dance departments at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Sourav and Dona’s romance was not without trials, as the couple faced a Romeo-and-Juliet-esque feud between their families. However, unlike the Shakespearean epic, the cricketer-dancer duo successfully eloped in February 1997. They were later blessed with their daughter, Sana, in 2001.

Reportedly, Sourav was seeing actor Nagma in the early 2000s, and they are said to have parted ways after a few years. Their relationship was never made official, though Ganguly's alleged extramarital affair was the talk of the town at the time. The supposed relationship was often blamed for his bad performance on the field.

Ganguly’s life after retirement and future plans

After retiring in 2008, Ganguly turned commentator, led the Cricket Association of Bengal and served as BCCI president in 2019. He also served as Team Director at Delhi Capitals from 2018-19, and then again from 2022-24.

In a recent June 2025 podcast with Press Trust of India, he ruled out politics, clearly stating: “I am not interested.” Instead, he reportedly expressed openness to coaching Team India.

Upcoming biopic and Rajkummar Rao’s role

Fans can soon see Ganguly’s journey dramatized on the silver screen, as National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has officially signed on to play him. In an interview with NDTV news, Rao stated: “I am nervous… It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

He also noted that he was honing a Bengali accent with help from his wife, Patralekhaa. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Films, the film’s shooting begins in January 2026. The release has been slated for December that year, sure to bring Dada’s story to life.

