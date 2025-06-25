EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s 15-minute cameo in Coolie will have a fiery confrontation scene with Rajinikanth

Imagine a film dominated by Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life presence, and featuring a brief yet explosive cameo by Sitaare Zameen Par actor Aamir Khan in the final 15-minute scene. No doubt it would have a thunderous impact on the fans, which they won’t forget anytime soon. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that last 15 minutes of Coolie will be filled with massy, action-packed moments between Aamir and Rajinikanth. Aamir will enter the narrative with a bang, leading to one of the most intense face-offs in recent times.

Advertisement

Sources close to the production revealed, “Coolie will feature a power-packed action and confrontation sequence Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan. Known for his perfectionism, Bollywood actor had 10-day shoot schedule for Coolie for the scene that is beyond a mere cameo. The two icons will share screen space in a mass-loaded face-off, filled with intense dialogues, and gripping action.” The murmurs on the sets were that a high-voltage 15-minute scene would be described as one of the film’s biggest highlights. The entire climax of the film has been shot in Rajasthan.

When these two titans collide onscreen, it won’t be just a scene but a celebration!

Rajinikanth teams up for the first time with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Coolie is one of 2025’s most anticipated films. Slated for release on August 14, the film is made on a massive Rs 350 crore budget and has locked record-breaking pre-release deals. The Tamil film is positioned to dominate box offices this year, on Independence Day weekend.

Advertisement

Is Coolie connected to LCU?

Lokesh Kanagaraj previously confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film and will not be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Coolie gets a new title for Hindi version

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is reportedly titled Majadoor in Hindi. The makers had to change the name of the film for Hindi version as 3 Bollywood films already have Coolie as their title- Amitabh Bachchan’s Coolie (1983), Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 (2020) and Govinda’s Coolie No. 1 (1995).

Chikitu Song

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics by Arivu, Chikitu is high on beats and a tribute to Rajinikanth’s fans. The catchy phrase 'Chikitu Chikitu Chikitu Vibe' has quickly become popular and stuck in people's heads now.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is titled Majadoor in Hindi? Here’s what we know