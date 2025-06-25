When Rajinikanth met his ‘first love’ while working as bus conductor in Chennai who pushed him for acting

Veteran Malayalam actor Devan, who shared the screen space with Rajinikanth in the film Baashha, had once revealed a lesser-known conversation he had with the superstar, where the latter opened up about his first love during a heartfelt chat

When Rajinikanth spoke about his first love Nirmala’s influence on his career

Well Rajinikanth needs no introduction. The veteran star has left a benchmark on Indian cinema with his successful, decades-long career. The 70-year-old actor who continues to shine as one of the most legendary stars once made a rare revelation about that one person in his life who motivated him to join films.

Speaking with Manorama News in 2019, his co-star Devan mentioned that his chat with Rajinikanth took place after the team completed shooting and reached the hotel for the night.

Rajinikanth then revealed how he had met an MBBS student named Nirmala while working as a bus conductor in Chennai. They met for the first time when she was unusually trying to push herself inside the bus from the front door. When he tried to stop her, the two ended up having a heated exchange.

Rajinikanth invited Nirmala to watch one of his plays

While Rajini and Nirmala started on an unpleasant note, the duo kept on meeting on the same route and became friends. Later, the Tamil actor, who was just starting in theaters along with his job as a bus conductor, invited Nirmala to watch a play where he would perform.

Nirmala reached the venue on time and watched his play. Later, the Coolie actor received a letter from Adayar Film Institute in Chennai confirming his admission. However, it was not he who had applied there.

Later, Rajinikanth came to know that Nirmala applied on his behalf. She said, “You act very well. I think you are very special. I want to see you on the movie posters. I want to see your huge cut-outs in front of the theaters. You should become an actor who is famous all over India. I have imagined all these when I watched you in that play. That is why I applied on your behalf. You should definitely go.”

However, Rajinikanth declined the offer as he felt it was “too risky” to leave his job and go to Chennai. Moreover, it would also cost him a lot of money.

But Nirmala was not ready to back down. The next time they met, she handed Rajinikanth some money and urged him to join the film institute. Finally, the latter agreed.

Rajinikanth never met Nirmala again after becoming successful

Strangely, as fate would have it, when Rajinikanth returned after a few days of his stint at the film institute, he lost all connection with Nirmala. He came back to Bangalore and looked everywhere for her, but it seemed that she had left, and even her house was locked.

Actor Devan remembered how Rajinikanth was in tears while speaking about Nirmala, whom he lovingly called Nimmy. He mentioned that now that he has become successful as an actor, he still looks for her in the crowd.

The Coolie actor further said, “I look for her in the crowds. Devan, why hasn’t she come for me? Why doesn’t she want to see me, even after I have achieved all these?”

Years later, Rajinikanth moved on in his life and got married to Latha Rangachari in 1981. The couple are parents to their daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya.

