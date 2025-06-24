How many children does Serena Williams have? All about her pregnancy, family, husband and more

Serena Williams grew up in a bustling household of coaches, caretakers, and champions. Her parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price, steered two future legends from Compton to Florida, curating rigorous routines that balanced schoolwork with tennis drills.

Alongside half-sisters Yetunde, Lyndrea and Isha—and six more half-siblings from her father’s side—Serena developed a tight-knit support system. In 2017, she married tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, and together they have welcomed two daughters, Olympia and Adira, who now light up her life beyond any Grand Slam.

Advertisement

From the parents who built her foundation to the next generation she’s raising, here's everything we know.

Richard Williams & Oracene Price: Parents who pioneered their path

According to People, Richard Williams and Oracene Price met at a Los Angeles bus stop in 1979 and got married in 1980. The couple then had Venus in June 1980, and Serena in September 1981. Their dedication was clear from the start, as Richard drafted a 78-page blueprint aimed at Grand Slam glory and taught himself tennis techniques from VHS tapes.

Meanwhile, Oracene ensured her girls stayed grounded. The family uprooted from Compton to West Palm Beach in 1991 to train under Rick Macci. After divorcing in 2002, both parents continued to champion their daughters: Richard through his memoir Black and White: The Way I See It (2014), and Oracene by focusing on the girls’ mental health, “you have to work on your mental strength,” as Venus told the cited magazine in 2022.

Advertisement

How many siblings does Serena Williams have?

Serena and Venus shared their childhood with three older half-sisters: Yetunde, Lyndrea and Isha. The girls were known to feed tennis balls and manage equipment for the star duo. However, Yetunde was tragically killed in a 2003 drive-by shooting.

The event led to the creation of the Yetunde Price Resource Centre in Compton, which opened in 2016 to support community healing. The remaining Williams siblings have worked together on multiple projects as well, such as the movie King Richard and Venus’s fashion line EleVen.

Serena’s other step-siblings include her father’s five children from his first marriage—Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss and Reneeka—plus Dylan and Chavoita from later relationships.

Who Is Alexis Ohanian? Meet Serena’s husband

Serena wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017, after a first date “interrogation” led by her agent Jill Smoller. In the 2024 ESPN+ docuseries In The Arena, Ohanian stated that Smoller had “bombarded him with questions,” and his earnest answers finally won her approval.

Advertisement

Today, Ohanian leads venture firm Seven Seven Six, advocating for causes such as paid family leave and youth for climate change mitigation. Their shared advocacy for equality mirrors Serena’s drive to break barriers.

Serena on motherhood: Balancing parenting and legacy

Serena Williams first discovered she was pregnant just before the 2017 Australian Open, though that did not stop her from winning the tournament. She later told Vanity Fair the news had left her stunned, stating her heart “literally dropped,” as she was scheduled to play.

In September 2017, Williams gave birth via emergency C-section and faced serious complications, telling People it was the first time she “couldn’t control” her body. Fortunately, her first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born without further incident.

In a later episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Serena shared that her now seven-year-old Olympia had begun to show a flair for fashion and piano. Years later, the couple was blessed with their second child, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

Advertisement

Adira, who is nearly two now, carries a name with Biblical roots that means “strong one.” Serena has also stated to the magazine that her daughters taught her “there’s so much more to life” than sport—an encore no trophy could ever match.

ALSO READ: Who is Olivia Ponton? Meet NFL player Joe Burrow's alleged girlfriend