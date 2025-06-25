Family Issues With Justin Bieber Hindering Hailey Bieber's Success? Source Reveals How Singer's Erratic Behavior is Ruining Marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have often made headlines for their alleged rocky marriage rumors. While the couple has put up a happy picture in front of the world, the sources close to the couple claim that behind-the-scenes tell otherwise.

According to the new reports, the musician’s erratic behavior, which has even concerned his fans, has taken a toll on his wife’s success.

Amid the singer’s controversial behavior, the audience has noticed that over the years, Bieber’s social media handle too, has been cryptic and chaotic. One of the reasons behind Justin’s chaotic personality is said to be due to a shift in the power dynamics.

When Hailey and the Baby crooner rekindled their romance in 2018, the mom of one was just getting started in her modeling career, while Bieber was one of the biggest pop stars globally.

As for the current scenario, the Grammy winner has not released a single album since 2021, while Hailey went on to make an appearance on the Vogue Magazine cover.

Are Justin Bieber’s family issues creating trouble for Hailey Bieber?

Speaking to US Weekly, an insider revealed that Hailey Bieber is under too much stress, with Justin being a total chaos.

They revealed to the media portal, “Family issues have clouded her success.” Another source also shared that Hailey is giving time to her husband “to get himself back on track. He’s doing his best, but it’s tough.”

Furthermore, the parents of Jack Blues Bieber have managed to act all happy and good in public, while the reality speaks differently. Source revealed that things aren’t well in the Biebers’ paradise.

Meanwhile, the fans have expressed concern over the Peaches singer’s behavior online. Previously, the musician opened up about having anger issues and suffering from mental health challenges.

In an Instagram story shared on June 16, Bieber shared, “People keep telling me to heal … don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I’m broken.”

Amid the troubles, Justin Bieber is quite supported by his wife, Hailey Bieber.

