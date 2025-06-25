What did Priyanka Chopra tell Diljit Dosanjh that left him emotional at the Met Gala 2025?

Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala 2025 appearance remains one of this year's most outstanding looks. This year, the singer-actor made his debut at the prestigious grand event and stole the limelight. He represented India's culture by opting for a white traditional Punjabi look and turban, clad in jewels. Recently, in an interview, Diljit shared how Priyanka Chopra, who also graced the event, helped him at his debut appearance. He even recalled getting emotional because of Priyanka's sweet gesture.

Diljit Dosanjh recalls Priyanka Chopra's gesture

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit Dosanjh recalled Priyanka Chopra's sweetest gesture while remembering memories from the Met Gala 2025. He recalled meeting a sardaar boy at the event who helped him a lot. The singer shared, "I hadn’t been to any parties before. But he came to my table and served me everything. He was actually serving food there."

Further, he shared how Priyanka Chopra assured him that she is there for him at the event. He added, "Thanks to Priyanka Chopra. Main jab gaya toh voh vaha the already. Priyanka also came to me and said, 'Diljit main idhar hi bethi hun, tereko kisi bhi cheez k zarurat ho just say PC and main jaldi se aajaungi.' Aur mera tabhi mann bharr aaya tha (Thanks to Priyanka Chopra. When I arrived, she was already there, and Priyanka also came to me and said, 'Diljit, I’m sitting right here. If you need anything at all, just say PC and I’ll come to you immediately.' And at that moment, my heart was full)."

For the uninformed, Priyanka Chopra graced the Met Gala 2025 along with her husband and famous singer Nick Jonas. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani also made their Met Gala debut this year. While Kiara made heads turn in a gorgeous black gown flaunting her baby bump, Shah Rukh Khan's charm and suave look in black was enough to make hearts skip a beat.

Speaking about Diljit Dosanjh, the singer is also an exceptional actor and has acted in several films such as Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Soorma, Good Newwz, Amar Singh Chamkila and more.

