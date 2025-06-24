Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ever show their kids Vamika and Akaay’s faces? Throwback to when actress opened up about it

Long before social media teemed with their baby pics, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had already mapped out a different path for their kids. In a candid conversation shortly after welcoming daughter Vamika, the Bollywood star and cricket legend shared why they would keep their little one’s face away from cameras, as well as how they planned to raise their babies.

The couple’s words back in late 2020 still work as a blueprint for celebrity parents seeking balance in today’s world. Keep reading to find out what they said.

Keeping Vamika and Akaay’s faces private

When pressed on when they would finally share a glimpse, Anushka insisted that children must choose the moment themselves. “We’ve thought about it a lot,” Anushka told Vogue India after Vamika’s birth, “We don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. It’s a decision your child should be able to take.”

Both she and Virat had already agreed that their children should not grow up on Instagram. Anushka continued, “No kid should be made more special than another…” She also admitted the task would be difficult but intended “to follow through.” That stance has carried over to their son Akaay, who was born in February 2024.

Anushka: Parenting as a ‘family unit’

Anushka also unpacked their day-to-day approach to parenting: “We don’t see mum and dad duties separately, but as a family unit.” She stated that she would be the primary caregiver early on, thanks to her self-employed schedule. Meanwhile, Virat juggled year-round cricket.

“What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family,” she added, noting that children learn most from observing their parents. At a 2024 Slurrp Farm YES Moms & Dads event, she also talked about how children need to know that their parents are flawed as well.

She stated, “There is so much pressure to be like this perfect parent. We are not perfect parents, we will complain about things...” She continued to say that this way, her children had more room to grow: “Imagine kids having to live up to, ‘Oh my parents are like this’. So owning your mistakes makes (it easier).”

Anushka on how to build core values through action

To Vogue India, Anushka stressed that “conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world.” The couple aims to create a home rooted in love, respect, and gratitude, so that their child will be “respectful of people.” She surmised that they “don’t want to raise brats.”

As both parents love animals, the actress-cricketer duo want their children to do the same. Anushka wishes for her kids to witness kindness in action through them, believing that animals could “teach kindness and compassion to children.”

Through interviews and public appearances, Kohli and Sharma have stuck to their principles. Even in 2025, as fans await glimpses of Vamika and Akaay, the couple’s early thoughts on parenthood remain a guide: raise children with balance, shield them from celebrity excess, and always let them choose their own spotlight.

