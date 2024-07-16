Super Junior's Sungmin and wife of 10 years Kim Sa Eun to welcome first child; singer personally announces happy news

Super Junior's Sungmin and wife Kim Sa Eun announced their pregnancy after 10 years of marriage. Sungmin and musical performer Kim Sa Eun tied the knot in 2014. The couple shared the joyous news through their social media along with adorable pictures together. Here is a look.

Super Junior's Sungmin and wife Kim Sa Eun are expecting first child

On July 16, Super Junior's Sungmin and wife Kim Sa Eun broke the happy news that they are expecting their first baby together. The happy couple took to Instagram and shared the news with fans. Sungmin wrote that they have been blessed with a precious baby and after 10 years of marriage, he is going to be a dad.

He continued and added that since the baby has come to them with difficulty, he will raise the child responsibly, and with love and care. He addressed the fans, friends, and family and said that although he was nervous, he would appreciate it if everyone could watch over the family warmly.

More about Super Junior and Sungmin

Super Junior is a popular K-pop group that made their debut in November 2005 with the track Twins (Knock Out). Currently, members include Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. They rose to global fame with their 2009 track Sorry Sorry which is still counted as one of the best K-pop songs of all time.

Super Junior's Sorry Sorry is probably a song that comes to every fan's mind when they think of popular K-pop songs of all time. Their latest album The Road which was released in January 2023 and was a collection of previous releases from the series. In June, they announced their upcoming comeback.

Sungmin made his debut as a part of Super Junior in 2005. The same year, he made his acting debut with the drama Sisters of the Sea. He has also starred in various musicals like Akilla, Hong Gil Dong, Jack the Ripper, and more.

