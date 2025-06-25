Aamir Khan gets emotional about daughter Ira: 'Reena and Kiran sat me down and said, “Don’t you dare support her”'

Aamir Khan is one of India's most loved actors. In a career spanning across 5 decades, the actor has continued to raise the bar of movies. His movies like 3 Idiots and Rang De Basanti are among the most influential Indian films. In a heartfelt chat with Filmfare after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, the Dangal actor shared his emotional journey as a father, navigating his daughter Ira Khan’s mental health struggles. He spoke candidly about the challenging times his family faced while Ira confronted her inner demons.

Aamir Khan Reveals That There Is Nothing More Painful Than To See One's Child In Pain

Aamir revealed that watching Ira Khan go through pain was the hardest thing for him and his wife, Reena Dutta. “As a parent, your child’s pain hurts you more than your own,” he said. The entire family rallied around Ira, doing everything possible to support her during her difficult phase. The actor expressed immense pride in how far Ira has come, highlighting her strength and resilience.

Aamir Khan Shares When Daughter Ira Khan's Struggles With Deteriorating Mental Health Began

Reflecting on when Ira’s struggles began, Aamir shared that the signs of deteriorating mental health showed up when she was around 18 or 19, just as she was set to join Utrecht University in the Netherlands. Aamir, who doesn't really value formal education, admitted he was against Ira going to college. However, under pressure from ex-wife Reena and his then-wife Kiran Rao, both highly educated, he reluctantly urged Ira to attend college. “Reena and Kiran told me not to influence her, so I caved under pressure and told Ira that she had to go,” he recalled. Sadly, this decision coincided with the start of Ira’s pains and sufferings.

Aamir Khan Shares The Time He Flew To Utrecht To Bring Her Daughter Back Home

Two years later, while Aamir was shooting Laal Singh Chaddha in Spain, he received a distressing call from Ira. Without hesitation, he flew to Utrecht, packed her bags, and brought her back to Mumbai. “Even in Mumbai, it was tough. Depression is hard to handle,” Aamir said, noting how common mental health struggles are among young people today.

Aamir’s honesty about Ira’s journey and the family’s unwavering support has struck a chord with not just fans but also parents of adolescents and young adults. It showcases the actor’s softer side as a devoted father. His words serve as a reminder of the importance of understanding and addressing mental health issues with love and care.

The actor is currently running high on the positive response of his new film Sitaare Zameen Par, which can now be watched at a theatre near you.

