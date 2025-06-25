Ice Spice reveals what it’s like hanging out with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: ‘They’re just like…’

Ice Spice just opened up about her behind-the-scenes friendship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Speaking from the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards, she didn’t hold back when asked to share a “surprising fact” about one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples. Spilling the tea on her A-list pals, the Bronx rapper stated that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were more of a comedian duo than a regal power couple.

Ice Spice and Swift: A friendship built on fun, football, and finesse

When asked the question, instead of mentioning luxury or fame, Ice Spice landed on something totally unexpected: their sense of humor. During the red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ice Spice shared, “They’re really, really funny. They’re probably some of my funniest friends.”

The rapper even went on to emphasize their down-to-earth vibe, jokingly adding, “They’re funny, you guys. That’s the scoop. They’re like us.” The connection between the three dates back to 2023, when Ice Spice and Swift collaborated on the chart-topping ‘Karma’ remix.

Since then, they have shared stages, appeared at major events, and even co-starred in a surprise Saturday Night Live sketch alongside Kelce, as per Hola. The two women have been spotted supporting the NFL star at both the 2024 and 2025 Super Bowls, and they recently reunited at Coachella where Swift and Kelce were seen cheering Ice Spice on from the crowd.

In a Rolling Stone cover story, Ice Spice stated that their “personalities mesh really well.” However, their relationship is not all social. Swift praises Ice Spice’s business instincts as well, saying the rapper’s industry savvy and drive were “really exciting” for her.

What do others in the Swift-Kelce inner circle say?

Ice Spice’s latest comments echo what others close to the couple have observed. Kansas City Chiefs lineman Trey Smith described Swift as “awesome, super nice… thoughtful and kind” in a May appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast. He recalled how she remembered his and his sister’s names, calling it a small but powerful gesture.

Meanwhile, a Rob Shuter source reports that Swift recently pulled back her security team so Kelce could “play the hero” during a recent date night in New York. Cameras caught Kelce guiding Swift through a crowd of fans with confidence. The insider states that Swift let Kelce be the “public alpha” persona, though Swift still runs the show behind the scenes.

Whether they’re dancing at Coachella or joking backstage, Swift, Kelce, and Ice Spice appear to have built a genuine, laughter-filled friendship—and fans are here for it!

