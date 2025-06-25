Coolie 1st song Chikitu: Rajinikanth starrer gets a vibe track as OG beatboxer T Rajhendherr croons with Anirudh Ravichander

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is slated to release on August 14, 2025. The makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial have unveiled the first single from the movie titled Chikitu.

The vibing track in a complete Tamil street-style features Anirudh Ravichander crooning it with OG beatboxer and Simbu’s father, T Rajhendherr, providing the beats.

Get on Chikitu mode with first single from Rajinikanth’s Coolie

The song Chikitu is a banger packed with Rajinikanth’s iconic suave mannerisms. The track features the superstar looking stylish as ever, packing a punch to every beat.

With the music video having some visuals from Coolie itself, the rest features composer Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from him, T Rajendherr, lyricist-singer Arivu, and choreographer Sandy Master also make appearances in the video.

Coming to the movie, Coolie is an upcoming actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which is said to feature the superstar in a negative role, features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao as pivotal characters.

As Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors, including Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Satyaraj, Pooja Hegde (in a dance number), and many more.

In an exclusive report, we at Pinkvilla learned that Aamir Khan would be appearing in a 15-minute-long scene towards the film’s end. The scene is said to have the SZP actor in a massy action-driven role, having a confrontation scene with Rajinikanth.

Coolie will hit the big screens on the Independence weekend, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer War 2.

Coming to Rajinikanth's work front, the actor is currently shooting for Jailer 2. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is a follow-up to the 2023 release Jailer, with the superstar reprising his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

As the shoot is still underway for the much-awaited sequel movie, Nandamuri Balakrishna is expected to make an appearance with an extended cameo role. Moreover, stars like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also likely to reprise their roles from the first instalment.

