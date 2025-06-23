Box Office: Bau Buttu Bhuta emerges #1 Odia film of all time: To take on Jawan, KGF and Bahubali 2 in Odisha

The Babushaan Mohanty led Bau Buttu Bhuta is recording a historic run in Odisha, as the film has emerged the first Odia film to hit the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office. After a start of Rs 40 lakh, the film grew from strength to strength and the 12-day gross total stands at Rs 11.50 crore (Rs 9.75 crore nett) as per estimates. Bau Buttu Bhuta has surpassed the lifetime collections of films like Daman (Rs 7.5 crore), Karma (Rs 6.50 crore) and Pabaar (Rs 3.50 crore), to secure the top spot.

In-fact, in the days to come, the film might just emerge the first ever Odia film to even top the Rs 15 crore mark at the box office, which is a commendable feat, better the previous all time record by a margin of over 100 percent. The film is now on it’s way to take on the state gross of several Pan India blockbusters like Pushpa 2, Bahubali 2, KGF 2, and Jawan. Bau Buttu Bhuta has also established Babushaan Mohanty as the biggest star of Odia film industry, as the top 2 grossers belong to him now.

For those unaware, the present record holder in Odisha is Pushpa 2 (Rs 22 crore), followed by Bahubali 2 (Rs 15.50 crore), KGF 2 (Rs 15.25 crore) and Jawan (Rs 14.75 crore). Within 12 days of its run, Bau Buttu Bhuta has crossed the lifetime collections of Pathaan in Odisha (Rs 10.40 crore). The horror film is released by Prakash Films, and is not looking to stop anytime soon, given the outright positive reports from the cinema going audience.

The makers are negotiating remake deal in several languages, including Hindi, at this point of time. From here, the film is sure to top the lifetime collections of Bahubali 2 (Rs 15.50 crore), but it will be interesting to see how close can it get to the final business of #1 film of all time in Odisha, Pushpa 2.

Top Grossing Odia Films of All Time

Bau Butta Bhuta: Rs 11.50 crore and counting...

Daman: Rs 7.50 crore

Karma: Rs 6.50 crore

