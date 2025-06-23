Horoscope June 23: What’s in the cards for Leo sun sign this week?

In Pinkvilla’s latest Weekly Horoscope segment, celebrity astrologer Munisha Khatwani has made her predictions for all the zodiac signs, as each one is set to witness a change in the upcoming week– from June 23 to June 29. She also has a special message for the Leos who must be prepared for what’s coming next for them.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Those born in Aries share the sun sign with Ajay Devgn. Munisha draws the 2 of Swords card for them first which indicates a little bit of a hurdle coming their way, especially in personal life. The second card is of the King of Cups which indicates a positive note on their emotional fronts.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancerians share their zodiac sign with Katrina Kaif. For this week, Munisha Khatwani draws the Ace of Cups card first which indicates a lot of emotions this week. You will be focusing on your emotional life more. The second card this week is of The Hanged Man, which asks you to learn to surrender and let go into the hands of a superior power.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22)

Leos share their sun signs with Sara Ali Khan. This week, Munisha has drawn the Seven of Swords card first, which hints that something from your past may come back into your life and you must pay attention towards your valuables this week. The next card for you is the Knight of Pentacles, which leads the way for a great time for the younger generation in terms of work front and career goals.

