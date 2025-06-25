Who are the actors in Son of Sardaar 2? Meet 13 cast members of Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy sequel

Ajay Devgn is all set to return to comedy after the super success of his thriller drama, Raid 2. The superstar is now gearing up for the release of another sequel, Son Of Sardaar 2, which is a month away from its theatrical release. The makers have already started their promotions and are expected to go all out as the movie approaches its release. After three back-to-back solo posters, Ajay Devgn introduced his full squad in a freshly released movie poster.

Advertisement

Son of Sardaar 2 quirky poster out: Ajay Devgn calls it 'Dhamaake ki warning..'

In the new poster, Ajay Devgn can be seen sitting terrified on a beige-colored sofa surrounded by the other cast members, who are pointing guns at him, giving angry looks. The poster looks slick and quirky, hinting at another mad ride of laughs, chaos, and action.

While sharing the quirky poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Yeh family photo nahi…Yeh hone wale dhamaake ki warning hai! #SonOfSardaar2 in cinemas this 25th of July!"

Son Of Sardaar 2 full star cast revealed, set to clash with The Fantastic Four

Besides Ajay Devgn, the upcoming comedy sequel retains a few old actors from the previous part, but most of them are fresh additions. Mrunal Thakur is playing the romantic hook to Ajay Devgn's character 'Jassi' while Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa is rumored to essay the role of his wife.

The other cast members include Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindhu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobrial, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta, and late actor Mukul Dev.

Advertisement

Vijay Kumar Arora, known for Harjeeta and Guddiyan Patole, has directed the movie. Son Of Sardaar 2 is expected to leave a mark at the box office and emerge as a successful story. Fans are awaiting the teaser of the movie, which is expected to be released very soon.

The movie is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025, clashing with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari was also releasing on the same date, but now it has been postponed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: NOT Ajay Devgn but THIS Bollywood superstar had registered Son Of Sardaar film title under his name