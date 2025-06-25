BLACKPINK Dream: Zedd and KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho reveal interest in collab with iconic group

BLACKPINK has cemented its position as one of the most influential girl groups worldwide. With a string of chart-topping hits, the group has demonstrated its ability to make a lasting impact on the music industry. Their exceptional talent and immense popularity made them a highly sought-after collaboration partner for numerous artists. Recently, Zedd and Arden Cho have publicly expressed their desire for a potential joint project with the K-pop group.

KPop Demon Hunters' singer wants to be a part of BLACKPINK

American actress and singer Arden Cho, is the latest to join BLACKPINK's list of admirers. She is the one who lent her voice to Rumi of HUNTR/X in the Netflix animation film KPop Demon Hunters. During a pre-release interview of the movie, Arden Cho was asked which real-life K-pop group she would like to be a part of for a day, if given a chance. She initially seemed hesitant to reply, stating that she "don't fit any of them [the group members]."

However, on being further encouraged, she finally named BLACKPINK. She mentioned being okay with even being "a fly on the wall" for them. Arden Cho called the quartet "so cool" and said, "I love Rosé. I love her voice." Besides the American artist, a record producer has mentioned the K-pop stars recently.

Zedd wants to collaborate with BLACKPINK

A Zedd X BLACKPINK collaboration was on the cards in the past, but the project didn't move forward for some reason. Despite that, the Russian-German DJ, record producer remains keen on working with the group. When asked about the possibility of a joint project during a recent Billboard interview, Zedd replied, “Yeah, I still would love to collaborate with BLACKPINK."

He also shared that he had some groundwork done in case the collaboration pans out. "I don’t have anything specific right now, but I do have a song that I made that would be incredible with BLACKPINK," he stated.

Zedd and Arden Cho's statements highlighted BLACKPINK's impact on the global music scene. The K-pop girl group's ability to stay in the spotlight, despite no new group music since the release of their second studio album, Born Pink (2022), is a testament to their unparalleled influence.

