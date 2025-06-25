Panchayat Season 4 Final Episode IMDb Rating: Can Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta-led web show's climax beat previous seasons?

Panchayat Season 4 has been in the news ever since it premiered on June 24. The fourth season has already been watched by ardent fans who were patiently waiting for the new season. Starring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, the web show has been a fan-favorite. However, it looks like the last episode didn't strike a chord with the audience. The ratings of the 4th season's last episode have been comparatively low compared to the other three seasons' final episodes.

Panchayat 4 final episode rating

On IMDb, Panchayat Season 1 final episode title Jab Jaago Tabhi Savera got an 8.8 rating. Meanwhile, the second season's last episode, titled Parivaar, has been the highest-rated last episode of the show with a rating of 9.6. The Season 3 finale, Hamla, also has a 9 rating. However, the Panchayat Season 4 finale titled Dabdaba holds an 8.4 rating, which makes it the lowest-ranked climax episode of the show.

Panchayat 1 premiered on April 3, 2020, followed by the second season on May 18, 2022, and the third season on May 28, 2024. While the season has been one of the most anticipated editions of the series, it seems like the climax failed to touch hearts. While netizens praised the entire season, the final episode has disappointed a few.

The fourth season’s plot is focused on the election season in Phulera, along with the drama and tension it brings along.

Pinkvilla reviewed Panchayat 4, writing: "The election plot rehashes past political drama. This makes the story predictable. The pacing drags early on, taking time to pick up. The focus on drama over comedy might leave viewers wanting more laughs." It further read, "The show plays it safe, missing a chance to try something new."

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, Panchayat 4 consists of Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Saanvika, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in essential roles. The fourth season premiered on June 24 and is now available to watch on Prime Video.

