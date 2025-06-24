When 73-year-old Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old GF Jordan Hudson stirred controversy with their yoga poses

A couple of months ago, on March 15, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his young girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, transformed a quiet stretch of shoreline into a lively yoga studio. Hudson, a former college cheerleader, shared a carousel of images on Instagram that depicted the pair executing challenging poses against the backdrop of ocean waves.

Within hours, fans and critics alike were scrolling through every frame—from the coach lying flat in the sand to Hudson soaring overhead—to comment on their age gap. The photos depicted the two in arduous yoga poses, leading fans to hardly believe the 73-year-old coach was able to balance strength and grace in such a manner.

However, Jordan, as she cheekily captioned, believed that they had “#StillGotIt.”

Sun, sand and ‘Billates’: What did Jordan post?

On her Instagram post, Hudson wrote, “#SpringBreak #UsTime #StillGotIt,” with a sun and bicep emoji. In one shot, Belichick lay on his back with legs bent, supporting Hudson as she extended her left leg straight up, toes pointed perfectly.

Another image showed Hudson smiling broadly with arms and legs outstretched behind her back, demonstrating both flexibility and trust in her partner. Dressed in a white one-piece swimsuit with side cutouts, Hudson contrasted with Belichick’s casual T-shirt and shorts.

A week later, she followed up with a video captioned of the session, “My favorite workout? #Billates #GoatYoga,” reinforcing their playful fitness routine.

Defending their relationship after a follower calls Hudson ‘insane’

The yoga snaps arrived just one day after Hudson confronted a critic who labeled their relationship “insane.” As reported by People, she reposted a direct message from a follower, stressing that harassing someone about their personal life “is insane, right?”

She also launched an Instagram Story poll on whether “Abby’s manners” or “Abby’s punctuation skills” were worse, even going so far as to tag the user. This swift response made it quite clear that Hudson was ready to stand up for their unconventional romance.

Bill Belichick: From dodging questions to joking

In contrast, Belichick originally remained silent on the matter. During a CBS News interview in April, he was asked about the viral yoga photos with Hudson. Rather than answer, the 73-year-old refused to engage with the question, and Hudson abruptly ended the interview.

The awkward exchange made headlines, especially as scrutiny around their relationship built up. As per Page Six, he remained tight-lipped again during a later Good Morning America appearance, where Michael Strahan asked, “What does Jordon mean to you?”

Belichick briefly replied, “We have good personal relationship,” before firmly adding, “I’m not talking about personal relationships, Michael.” Finally, on The Pivot podcast released on May 16, 2025, the famously stoic coach lightened up.

When asked once more about the beach yoga photos, he reportedly smiled and said he did it because he was “trying to stay young”—a quip that offered rare insight into a relationship he had previously kept firmly out of bounds.

