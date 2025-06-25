Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun’s Squid Game Season 3: Release date, when and where to watch on OTT, cast, what to expect, more

After hooking audiences worldwide with its chilling portrayal of survival, Netflix’s global sensation Squid Game is back one last time. The highly anticipated third season, which also serves as the grand finale to the series, premieres June 27, 2025, on Netflix.

Season 3 arrives barely six months after the release of its emotionally charged second season. This time, Netflix is staying true to its binge-watch tradition. All six episodes will be released simultaneously, giving viewers the chance to experience the final chapter without pause.

Who’s returning for the finale?

The final season sees Lee Jung Jae reprising his lead role as Gi Hun. His evolution from a desperate debt-ridden man to a reluctant revolutionary has anchored the entire series. Joining him are familiar faces that fans have come to love (and fear):

Lee Byung Hun returns as In Ho. He’s the enigmatic and fearsome Front Man whose allegiance and motives have been key to the game’s continuation.

Wi Ha Joon returns as Jun Ho, the determined detective whose search for answers now brings him closer than ever to the truth.

Rounding out the main cast are Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, Kang Ae Sim, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David and Roh Jae Won.

Fans can also look forward to special appearances by Gong Yoo and Lee Jin Wook.

What to expect from finale

The third season picks up immediately following the chaotic and heartbreaking conclusion of Season 2. The rebellion Gi Hun spearheaded in an effort to dismantle the Squid Game from the inside ends in devastating failure. Though the uprising nearly reached the heart of the operation, it was ultimately crushed. The Front Man, secretly embedded within the game as Player 001, ruthlessly shut it down.

In a final, brutal act of betrayal, Gi Hun’s closest friend, Jung Bae (played by Lee Seo Hwan), was killed. It sends Gi Hun spiraling into grief and despair. But in the world of the Squid Game, there is no time to mourn. The game continues, colder and more dangerous than ever.

As Season 3 begins, Gi-hun is emotionally broken, but the stakes have only gotten higher. New games will be introduced, each more psychologically intense and physically punishing than the last. Gi Hun must make harrowing choices not just for survival, but for the hope of ending the game once and for all.

Meanwhile, In Ho will be resuming his role as the ever-composed Front Man. He will oversee the arrival of new VIPs, mysterious figures with dangerous influence. But not all is calm behind the scenes. Jun Ho, still alive and on the chase, inches closer to the secret island, unaware that a traitor may be working within his ranks.

The end of a global phenomenon

Squid Game debuted in 2021 and quickly became a global cultural event. Its commentary on capitalism, desperation, and moral decay struck a chord worldwide. Its unique format of deadly childhood games redefined survival storytelling.

From Halloween costumes to Emmy wins and viral challenges, Squid Game became more than just a show; it became a movement. Set your alarms, prepare your theories, and maybe keep a box of tissues nearby. On June 27, Squid Game returns for one final round, and this time, there are no second chances.

