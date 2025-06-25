Did Mohanlal and actor Baiju Santhosh get into an argument at AMMA meeting? Actress Sarayu Mohan reacts

Mohanlal and actor Baiju Santhosh have been making the headlines after an alleged argument took place between them. Now, in a troll page’s post, actress Sarayu Mohan and a member of AMMA, has dropped a sarcastic comment.

What happened between Mohanlal and Baiju?

As per ongoing speculations, including a report by Mathrubhumi, the two actors came together for a meeting at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). During the conversation, Baiju apparently reacted against Mohanlal’s decision to never return as the organization’s president.

However, the actor’s words were laced with sarcasm and said, “What’s the big deal about becoming president, you don’t have to move a muscle.” (Translated from Malayalam). This led Mohanlal to react sharply, and he said, “If you’re here to speak, do that and go. I will decide whether I resign or not.”

Actress Sarayu Mohan reacts to speculations

While this alleged interaction is doing the rounds on the internet, actress Saryu Mohan commented on a Facebook post. The meme focused on the supposed interaction, to which the actress ridiculed it and said, “Then…Then, what happened?”

For those unaware, Mohanlal was serving as the president of AMMA in 2024. Owing to the misconduct allegations that emerged against the members of the organization, the superstar stepped down as the president, dissolving the elected committee.

Now, as the organization is planning to reform with new members, it appears that Mohanlal might not return as the president.

Coming to his work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the movie Thudarum. The crime thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy featured the tale of a former film stuntman who leads a quiet life with his wife and two kids in a town in Kerala.

However, when his beloved car is dragged into a criminal investigation, the film takes a turn, revealing a dark truth behind it. How the man faces it and the rageful revenge he takes against the wrongdoers form the rest of the story.

Moving ahead, the superstar will soon be hitting the big screens with his cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa. The fantasy film features Mohanlal as a tribal warrior with Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal also in cameo roles.

