Cha Eun Woo’s Parisian jog turns into horror as car crushes beloved accessory, here’s how singer reacted

Cha Eun Woo was a sight to behold attending the 2025 Paris Men's Fashion Week for YSL alongside some of the biggest industry names, including Kim Doyeon, Peggy Gou, Mark Tuan, Dominic Fike, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Wei Daxun, and more. However, the city of love hasn’t all been rose-tinted as the star was met with a surprising turn of events while going on a jog. The ASTRO member’s earphones slipped out of his pockets and were swiftly smashed down by a car, leaving onlookers surprised.

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo's earphones break under car

Dressed in peak athleisure, Cha Eun Woo stepped out of what looked like the back gate of his hotel, but was immediately greeted with phone cameras going at him. Breaking into a comfortable jog and taking a mere few steps onto the street, with oncoming traffic pushing into his way, the singer’s earphones seemingly slipped out of his shorts’ pockets and onto the road. Before he could understand what was happening, a sedan on the left zoomed in and trampled all over his accessory, likely breaking it.

With his manager following behind, the two men looked surprised at the outcome, as the traffic was asked to wait until he picked up the earphones. Examining the case in his hands, an expression filled with disbelief spread across his face as the fans reacted to the situation, continuing to film him all along.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo was in the city for what is possibly his last brand commitment before heading back to his homeland and enlisting for his mandatory military service on July 28, Set to be in active duty for 18 months, it was previously revealed that the True Beauty actor has been selected for the military band, after a rigorous application process including a personal interview. He will be the second member from K-pop group ASTRO to partake in the military after the oldest MJ, as leader JinJin was recently revealed to have been exempted from service.

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo is all set to release two while in the military, including action, adventure K-drama The Wonder Fools with Park Eun Bin, and comedy film First Ride with Kang Ha Neul and Kim Young Kwang.

ALSO READ: Lee Sung Kyung to join Cha Eun Woo's agency Fantagio after ending 11-year contract with YG Entertainment: Report