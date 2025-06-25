The Secret Life of My Secretary star Choi Yoon Ra announces pregnancy, glows in photos revealing baby bump

Actress Choi Yoon Ra is officially stepping into motherhood! On June 25, the beloved star shared the exciting news of her first pregnancy through a personal update on Instagram. It was accompanied by a loving message and an ultrasound image that left fans emotional.

Wearing a simple white t-shirt and jeans, Choi Yoon Ra looked radiant as she gently cradled her growing baby bump. In her heartfelt note, she wrote, “Pregnancy - one of the most important events of my life. I expected things wouldn’t go exactly as planned, but I’m incredibly grateful that it happened just when I hoped it would. Both the baby and I are growing healthy.”

She also revealed that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl. They have fondly nicknamed her Moomoo for now, a sweet and affectionate touch that fans immediately adored.

Agency confirms pregnancy, thanks fans for support

Shortly after her announcement, Fantagio, Choi Yoon Ra’s agency, released an official statement confirming the news. “Choi Yoon Ra is currently focusing on her health and prenatal care as she prepares to welcome a precious new addition to her family,” the agency stated. “We sincerely thank everyone for the warm congratulations and support.”

The actress, who tied the knot with her non-celebrity husband in November 2024, has kept much of her personal life private until now. This makes the announcement all the more meaningful for her longtime supporters.

A steady career and a growing family

Known for her natural charm and steady presence on-screen, Choi Yoon Ra has built a loyal fan base through a range of supporting and guest roles in popular dramas. Her credits include The Scandal of Chun Hwa, Call It Love, Blind, The Secret Life of My Secretary, among others

She is also preparing for her next on-screen project, the upcoming drama My Girlfriend Is the Man. The series has been generating buzz ahead of its premiere. Moreover, no changes to her schedule have been officially announced.

Fans shower her with love

As soon as the news broke, fans across social media began sending their heartfelt congratulations. Messages flooded in, celebrating her pregnancy and praising her genuine message. Fans are cheering her on as she balances her professional work with her growing family.

