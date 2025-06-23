EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan teams up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s assistant Shanmukha on an action film

Over the years, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has delivered blockbusters like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. The maverick filmmaker is presently working on the pre-production of Spirit starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead. While the prep work is going on, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s associate director, Shanmukha Gowtham Ghantasala is all set to make his directorial debut.

According to sources close to the development, Shanmukha Gowtham’s directorial debut will feature Abhishek Bachchan in lead role. “Abhishek Bachchan is teaming up with Shanmukha Gowtham on an action-packed thriller. The actor will be seen playing the role of a butcher in the film, and is excited to embark on a film that breaks the norm of usual filmmaking in the commercial format,” revealed a source. Shanmukha Gowtham has worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga as an Associate Director on Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal.

The source further informed that the film will be produced by Peoples Media Factory, who recently ventured in the Hindi Film Industry with Jaat. “The makers are gearing up to take the film on floors towards the end of 2025, and the casting for other key characters are currently underway,” the source added.

Interestingly, the post credit scene of Animal featured Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in the avatar of a butcher, and the look for Abhishek is expected to be on the similar lines. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is presently shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The actor plays the negative lead in this Siddharth Anand directed action thriller.

Abhishek is in talks for a couple of other films, including a feature film with Dinesh Vijan, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. The source concluded saying that the yet untitled actioner will see Abhishek in a very different look, which is being designed at the moment.

