When Rashmika Mandanna almost rejected her first-ever film offer and refused to give auditions

Rashmika Mandanna has slowly established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses at the moment. The diva who started her work in South cinema has bagged multiple offers in Bollywood as well and continues to remain at the top of her game as a pan-India star.

However, do you know that Mandanna was almost about to refuse her first-ever film offer in fear of auditions? Don't miss this throwback.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna was almost about to refuse her first-ever film offer

In an interview with Curly Tales, Rashmika recalled the time when she was offered her first-ever film. She revealed being in her college at that time, right after bagging the title for a young beauty pageant.

It was at that time when a production house reached out to her after finding her photo in the newspaper. The starlet recalled being completely surprised since she was just beginning to get back to her normal college life.

However, after the production house informed them that they wished to cast her for a film, Rashmika immediately declined it over the phone call itself.

She said, “I thought it was a prank call. I said I am not interested in acting and want to continue my studies. So, they tried reaching out to me, asking my teachers. They got to know I study at Ramaiah. They reached out to my teachers to call me for the meeting. My teachers said that there is a film offer for you, and you need to go.”

Advertisement

Rashmika was extremely afraid of giving auditions and shooting before cameras

Moving on in the interview, the starlet remembered her nervousness at the time of her audition since she was not very comfortable about performing before the camera, especially when someone else gives the cues from elsewhere.

She added, “I felt like I can’t do auditions, man… Like, auditions are my low ... I can’t even move in front of the camera strangely. Like, you put me in a scene or anything… I will do it... But an audition, staying in that room and saying your lines and someone else behind the camera is giving you cues... not my thing…”.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Fast forward to now, the actress is an established name in Indian cinema and has proved her mettle in some of the biggest projects ever, besides leading stars like Allu Arjun, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more.

Advertisement

Coming back to her work front, she was last seen in the film Kuberaa, which released on June 20. Moving ahead, she has projects like The Girlfriend and Thaama in the pipeline next.

ALSO READ: Coolie: Telugu theatrical rights of Rajinikanth’s action thriller acquired by Game Changer producer worth crores