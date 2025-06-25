Bollywood Newswrap, June 24: From Esha Gupta on if she dated Hardik Pandya to John Abraham playing superhero in Munkeeman

Missed your daily dose of entertainment? From Esha Gupta's candid revelation about dating Hardik Pandya to John Abraham signing a superhero movie, here are the major highlights of the day.

1. Drishyam 3 Hindi and Malayalam versions to be shot simultaneously, says Jeethu Joseph

Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who directed the original version of Drishyam, confirmed that both the Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam 3 will be shot simultaneously, keeping the same script as the base.

The filmmaker mentioned that once he completes the script, he will hand it over to the makers of Drishyam (Hindi). Reportedly, both versions of Drishyam 3 are targeting to go on the floors in October 2025.

2. Saiyaara was originally an idea for Aashiqui 3: Mohit Suri

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mohit Suri revealed that Saiyaara was his original idea for Aashiqui 3. While Aashiqui 3 became Saiyaara, Mohit also shared that in the early days, the script of Aashiqui 2 was, in fact, an original love story.

It was planned to star a big hero and then Emraan Hashmi, but no one wanted to do a love story with Vishesh Films then. Bhushan Kumar came up with the idea of spinning it into Aashiqui 2.

3. Did Esha Gupta ever date Hardik Pandya? Actress reveals

Years after her link-up rumors with Hardik Pandya, Bollywood diva Esha Gupta opened up on whether they actually dated. She mentioned that they both were seeing the possibilities of a romantic relationship, but parted ways even before the dating stage.

Soon to be seen in Dhamaal 4, the actress highlighted that she and Hardik were not at all compatible. Elaborating, Gupta said that she understands that everyone has a type, and she is not okay with waking up every morning with self-obsession.

4. Raid 2 set to stream on Netflix on June 26

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 is all set to stream on Netflix from June 26 onwards.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the movie scored over Rs 219 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its entire theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how it performs on the digital screens.

5. John Abraham to play superhero in Munkeeman, Mahaveer Jain to produce

After the success of Parmanu, John Abraham and director Abhishek Sharma are coming together for a superhero action movie.

Titled Munkeeman, the movie will go on the floors in 2026 and will be mounted on a lavish budget. Mahaveer Jain will bankroll the movie.

