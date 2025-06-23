Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma call out Shikhar Dhawan’s shagun prank: ‘It was totally empty’

At the launch of Who’s The Boss?, a new YouTube talk show hosted by Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, the veteran off-spinner took a humorous dig at former teammate Shikhar Dhawan, sharing an anecdote from his 2015 wedding.

Rohit Sharma soon pitched in, sharing how the cricketer had come to his and Sajdeh’s wedding empty-handed. He states that Dhawan simply “did a little dance and left.” Keep reading to find out what exactly they said.

Dhawan’s shagun prank leaves Harbhajan stunned

According to Harbhajan Singh, Dhawan came to the celebration in Jalandhar, indulged in the food and festivities, and danced to his heart’s content, stating, “He danced loads, ate, drank, had an absolute blast.” Dhawan then slyly slipped a seemingly generous envelope into Harbhajan’s pocket.

“When I opened it later,” Harbhajan said, “not even 101 rupees, it didn’t even have one rupee. It was totally empty!” This comes as a part of ‘shagun,’ an Indian wedding custom where guests gift money as a way to bless the couple. This is given in an envelope with cash and a symbolic one-rupee coin. Dhawan’s envelope, however, was purely decorative.

The tale left everyone laughing, especially after Harbhajan turned to Rohit Sharma and asked if he had received an empty envelope too. Rohit's response was equally blunt and comical: “Kuch nahi. Naachke, khaake, aur peeke gaya tha,” which translates to “Nothing. He danced, ate, drank, and just left.”

Long-time teammates share their unforgettable memories

While the story offered a laugh at Dhawan’s expense, both Harbhajan and Rohit were quick to clarify that the good-natured ribbing came from a place of affection. Rohit, who married Ritika Sajdeh just weeks after Harbhajan, praised Dhawan as a “class” individual and a dear friend.

Rohit and Dhawan’s friendship has always extended beyond just wedding halls, as Rohit recalled their childhood years playing together. He reminisced about how they had also toured with India A before even earning their national caps.

As one of India’s most successful opening pairs, the two cricketers have accumulated 5,148 runs in ODIs. They are the fourth-highest in history and the second-best for an Indian duo, according to New18. Though Dhawan retired in 2024, his antics—and absence of shagun—have left memories that Rohit and Harbhajan will laugh about for years.

