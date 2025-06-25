POLL: Which first-half 2025 Tamil film won you over in theaters? Good Bad Ugly to Retro– VOTE

Tamil cinema often offers a celebration in theaters, making it a festive moment for the audience at the big screens. As we are already halfway through 2025, let’s take a look at some of the major releases that have made their way to theaters so far.

Tamil cinema’s big releases till June 2025

TITLE CAST BOX OFFICE Vidaamuyarchi Ajith Kumar, Arjun, Trisha Rs 150 crore (approx.) Veera Dheera Sooran Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Rs 62 crore (approx.) Good Bad Ugly Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arjun Das Rs 240 crore (approx.) Retro Suriya, Pooja Hegde Rs 97 crore (approx.) Thug Life Kamal Haasan, Simbu Rs 92.75 crore (approx.) Kuberaa Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni Rs. 83.50 crore (approx.)



1. Vidaamuyarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra

Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Magizh Thirumeni IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Box Office: Rs 150 crore (approx.)

Vidaamuyarchi is an action thriller movie featuring the story of a couple heading for a divorce. As the husband and wife make their way to her parents’ home in Tbilisi, a gang of kidnappers apprehends the wife, Kayal.

Now, her husband, Arjun, must take up the task himself and find her without the police's help. Whether he manages to rescue her and they reunite forms the rest of the movie.

Despite being a hyped release, the movie received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.

2. Veera Dheera Sooran

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan

Chiyaan Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan Director: SU Arun Kumar

SU Arun Kumar IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Box Office: Rs 62 crore (approx.)

Veera Dheera Sooran is a neo-noir action thriller featuring the story of Kaali, a former henchman of a mobster boss and his family. A daring police officer is planning to capture the gang leader, leading the mobster to recall his old henchman out of retirement.

How Kaali is forced back into a night’s tale of revenge and violence forms the entire narrative. While the movie was an average hit at the box office, it was welcomed with mostly positive reviews.

3. Good Bad Ugly

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev

Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev Director: Adhvik Ravichandran

Adhvik Ravichandran IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Box Office: Rs 240 crore (approx.)

Good Bad Ugly is an action comedy flick focusing on the story of AK, a former gangster notoriously known as The Red Dragon. Atoning for his crimes and in hopes of safeguarding his son’s future, the man completes a jail sentence of 18 years.

However, soon after his release, his son is wrongfully convicted, which leads the gangster to go back to his old ways to rescue him. While the movie was a massive hit in theaters, it was received with mixed reviews, especially for its storytelling.

4. Retro

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj

Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Box Office: Rs 97 crore (approx.)

Retro is a Suriya starrer romantic actioner, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film focuses on the story of Paari, a violent man used by his adoptive father for the latter’s nefarious deals.

However, after Paari falls in love with Rukmini, he decides to leave his violent world behind. Although it does not go as planned, leading to a rift between them, the man tries to win her heart once again.

How the man manages to reunite with her and his realization of his true destiny form the rest of the movie.

5. Thug Life

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George

Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes

2 hours and 45 minutes Box Office: Rs 92.75 crore (approx.)

Thug Life features the story of a mafia head, Rangaraaya Sakthivel, who adopts a young kid, Amaran, after his biological father died in a shootout.

After Sakthivel raises Amaran as his son and makes him a formidable part of the gang, a power shift in dynamics occurs over time. The rivalry that forms between them and the feud it creates narrates the rest of the film.

6. Kuberaa

Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh

Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh Director: Sekhar Kammula

Sekhar Kammula IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Runtime: 3 hours and 8 minutes

3 hours and 8 minutes Box Office: Rs. 83.50 crore (approx.)

Kuberaa is a social thriller featuring the story of a beggar, Deva, who is forced into a scandal by a former CBI officer. Deva is recruited for a scheme orchestrated by a business tycoon, but he soon realizes his end is near..

How he escapes from them and what he does with the money he was entrusted to smuggle forms the entire film.

Out of all these films, which one did you find to be most satisfying?

With releases like Coolie starring Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi, and more hitting big screens this year, we’ll have to see how the latter half of 2025 develops.

