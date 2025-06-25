Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Leonardo DiCaprio to Bring Vittoria Ceretti as Date? Guest List Revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, are expected to be among the high-profile guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, this summer. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor and Ceretti will be attending the event. The couple has been romantically linked since August 2023.

The Amazon founder and the former TV host got engaged in 2023 when Jeff Bezos proposed aboard his USD 500 million yacht. The wedding will take place in Venice, although the exact venue has not been publicly confirmed.

Who is attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding?

Lauren Sánchez’s ex-boyfriend, former NFL star Tony Gonzalez, will also be attending the festivities, along with their 24-year-old son, Nikko, according to a June 24 report by PEOPLE.

The wedding guest list also includes several celebrities. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria, who were part of Sánchez’s bachelorette celebration at Lafayette’s in Paris on May 15, are expected to join the celebration in Venice.

Earlier this year, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed that Bezos and Sánchez would be hosting their wedding in the historic city. However, he did not reveal a specific location. “The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded,” he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE in April. He also confirmed that only 200 guests are invited and stated that the wedding would not disrupt the city.

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” the mayor’s statement added.

Here’s what the wedding invitation reveals

The wedding invitations, obtained by ABC News, are luxurious and feature artwork of flying birds, gondoliers, shooting stars, and butterflies. The couple also requested guests not to bring gifts.

“We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts,” the invitation reads. “Instead we're making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice.”

The donations will go to three Venice-based causes: UNESCO Venice Office for cultural heritage, CORILA for lagoon restoration, and Venice International University for sustainability research.

