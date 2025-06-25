Kareena Kapoor pens emotional birthday wish for sister Karisma Kapoor alongside pic with Saif Ali Khan: ‘It’s been a tough year for us’

Karisma Kapoor, the gorgeous and talented actress of the entertainment industry, is celebrating her birthday today. Birthday wishes have been pouring in on social media, where fans have wished the beloved celebrity. But like every year, Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for her sister is something that will touch your heart. Kareena dropped an old picture of Karisma and Saif Ali Khan together to wish her. The actress even reflected on the tough phase they have been in this year.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor's wish for Karisma Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor uploaded a picture of Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as she wished 'Lolo'. In the caption of the post, Kareena wrote, "This is my most favourite picture of you both. To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe…It’s been a tough year for us …but you know what …as they say tough times don’t last …the toughest sisters do…To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend …Happy birthday My Lolo @therealkarismakapoor."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for Karisma Kapoor here-

After the post was shared, several celebrities and fans took over the comment section and wished Karisma Kapoor on her birthday. Ayushmann Khurrana, Lizelle Dsouza and a few more dropped a heart emoticon.

Malaika Arora wrote, "Love u Lolo," Kubbra Sait commented, "Wow!"

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "happy birthday Lolo we love you," while Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Happy birthday," and so the comments continued.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor has been one of the cherished actors of Indian cinema. The actress was born on June 25, 1974.

Currently, the actress is in a difficult phase as her ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on June 12 from heart attack while playing Polo in London. For the uninformed, Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003 to 2014. After differences cropped up, they parted ways. The former couple have two children together, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Meanwhile, in the post, Kareena also reflected on the shocking burglary attempt that happened at their residence, which left Saif Ali Khan injured. Saif was soon rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent several surgeries, after he was attacked with a knife multiple times.

ALSO READ: 6 Celebrity Spottings of the Day: Karisma Kapoor returns from Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet, Aamir Khan clicked with GF Gauri Spratt