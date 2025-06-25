Squid Game 3 fan theories: From Lee Jung Jae-Lee Byung Hun's showdown to Lee Jin Wook returning from death as pink guard

Squid Game's third season is shaping up to be a thrilling and bloody ride. It will determine whether the games will ultimately come to an end or if the protagonist will assume control. Ahead of the July 27 premiere, here are all the fan predictions regarding new games and potential fates of key characters.

Squid Game Season 3: Fan Theories

Squid Game 3 will be more gruesome and bloodier than its previous installments. Listed below is everything that might go down in the season finale of the gripping show.

Song Gi Hun's fate: Lee Jung Jae's Song Gi Hun is predicted to be the last standing player of the game show. He might win against the other finalists and then manage to kill Lee Byung Hun's the Front Man, replacing him as the new Front Man. Otherwise, he might face Lee Byung Hun as his final opponent in the last game.

Park Gyeong Seok's new role: Lee Jin Wook's Park Gyeong Seok has certainly not died after being shot by a guard, as he appears in the season 3 stills. Popular fan theory says that he will return as a pink guard and his past ties with Kang No Eul (Park Gyu Young) will be explored.

Flower Scavenger Hunt: The game that will include the motion-sensing dolls is predicted to be Why Did You Come To My House (also known as Flower Scavenger Hunt). In it, two teams play attackers and defenders. Through stone-paper-scissors they will either gain or lose players. The dolls– Young Hee (for red team) and Chul Su's (for blue team) job might be to check which team ends with the most players.

Shaman's prediction: The starry sky/hide-and-seek game will see the mother-son duo of Kang Ae Sim and Yang Dong Geun on two different teams. Either or both of them will receive a "painful death looking at each other's eyes", making the shaman's (player 044) season 2 curse true.

Min Su kills Jae Won: The timid Min Su (David Lee) might be the one to end the life of Jae Won (Nam Gyu), the evil lackey of the now-dead Thanos (T.O.P). It might be his revenge for the death of Se Mi (Won Ji An).

