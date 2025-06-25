12 new movies releasing in cinemas this Friday: Kannappa, MAA to F1

Wondering what's new coming this weekend? Well, June 27 is set to be an exciting day for movie lovers. From Brad Pitt's much-awaited movie, F1, to Kajol's mytho-horror MAA and Vishnu Manchu-Akshay Kumar starrer Kannappa, here's a look at all the major titles, ranging from Hindi cinema to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hollywood movies that are all set to ablaze the big screens this weekend.

S.No. Title Release Date Star Cast 1 MAA June 27 Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kerin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Suryashikha Das, Yaniya Bhardwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty 2 Nikita Roy June 27 Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Suhail Nayyar, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Anuwanit Shah, and Bogdana Orleanova 3 F1: The Movie June 27 Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem and others 4 Kannappa June 27 Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Madhoo and others 5 Love Marriage June 27 Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Gajaraj, Sathyaraj and others 6 Maargan June 27 Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, P. Samuthirakani, Mahanadi Shankar, Prithika, Brigida Saga, Vinod Sagar and more 7 Mr Zoo Keeper June 27 Pugazh, Shirin Kanchwala, Singampuli, Imman Annachi, Pyramid Kumar and Marimuthu 8 Janaki vs State of Kerala June 27 (tentative) Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhav Suresh, Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh and others 9 Athani June 27 Samarth M, Madhu BC, Shobhraj, Bhavya, Bala Rajwadi, Rakesh Poojari, Nagendra URS and others 10 Good Day June 27 Prithviraj Ramalingam, Myna Nandhini, Kaali Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal, Vela Ramamoorthy, Jeeva Subramaniam, and others 11 Thank You Dear June 27 Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel, Rekha Nirosha, Ravi Prakash, Chatrapathi Sekhar, and others 12 Koodal June 27 Bibin George, Mareena Michael, Vineeth Thattil, Vijilesh Karayad, Niya Varghese, Riya Isha, Anu Sonora, and Vijay Krishnan

It will be interesting to see how these 12 titles perform at the box office and which one emerges as the top pick this weekend.

