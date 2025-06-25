Thug Life team shorten their digital window Sonakshi Sinha Diljit Dosanjh Bou Buttu Bhuta Emerges #1 Odia Film of All Time EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan to team up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's AD Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Aamir Khan scripts his comeback Sitaare Zameen Par Overseas Box Office Sitaare Zameen Par Day Two Box Office Trends

12 new movies releasing in cinemas this Friday: Kannappa, MAA to F1

From Bollywood to South and Hollywood, June 27 is poised to be a day of significant releases, from Kajol's mytho-horror MAA to Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar's Kannappa.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jun 25, 2025 | 04:41 PM IST | 87K
Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Kjaol, Brad Pitt
Movies releasing on June 27 (Credits: AVA Entertainment, Devgn Films, Warner Bros Pictures)

Wondering what's new coming this weekend? Well, June 27 is set to be an exciting day for movie lovers. From Brad Pitt's much-awaited movie, F1, to Kajol's mytho-horror MAA and Vishnu Manchu-Akshay Kumar starrer Kannappa, here's a look at all the major titles, ranging from Hindi cinema to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hollywood movies that are all set to ablaze the big screens this weekend. 

Advertisement
S.No. Title Release Date Star Cast
1 MAA

June 27

Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kerin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Suryashikha Das, Yaniya Bhardwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty

2

Nikita Roy

 June 27

Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Suhail Nayyar, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Anuwanit Shah, and Bogdana Orleanova
3 F1: The Movie June 27

Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem and others
4 Kannappa June 27 Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Madhoo and others 
5 Love Marriage June 27 Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Gajaraj, Sathyaraj and others

6

Maargan 

 June 27 Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, P. Samuthirakani, Mahanadi Shankar, Prithika, Brigida Saga, Vinod Sagar and more
7 Mr Zoo Keeper June 27 Pugazh, Shirin Kanchwala, Singampuli, Imman Annachi, Pyramid Kumar and Marimuthu
8 Janaki vs State of Kerala  June 27 (tentative) Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhav Suresh, Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh and others
9 Athani June 27

Samarth M, Madhu BC, Shobhraj, Bhavya, Bala Rajwadi, Rakesh Poojari, Nagendra URS and others

10

 Good Day June 27 Prithviraj Ramalingam, Myna Nandhini, Kaali Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal, Vela Ramamoorthy, Jeeva Subramaniam, and others 
11 Thank You Dear June 27 Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel, Rekha Nirosha, Ravi Prakash, Chatrapathi Sekhar, and others
12 Koodal June 27 Bibin George, Mareena Michael, Vineeth Thattil, Vijilesh Karayad, Niya Varghese, Riya Isha, Anu Sonora, and Vijay Krishnan

It will be interesting to see how these 12 titles perform at the box office and which one emerges as the top pick this weekend. 

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao confirmed for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic? Actor breaks silence

Advertisement

Latest Articles