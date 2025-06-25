12 new movies releasing in cinemas this Friday: Kannappa, MAA to F1
From Bollywood to South and Hollywood, June 27 is poised to be a day of significant releases, from Kajol's mytho-horror MAA to Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar's Kannappa.
Wondering what's new coming this weekend? Well, June 27 is set to be an exciting day for movie lovers. From Brad Pitt's much-awaited movie, F1, to Kajol's mytho-horror MAA and Vishnu Manchu-Akshay Kumar starrer Kannappa, here's a look at all the major titles, ranging from Hindi cinema to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hollywood movies that are all set to ablaze the big screens this weekend.
|S.No.
|Title
|Release Date
|Star Cast
|1
|MAA
|
June 27
|
Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, Kerin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Suryashikha Das, Yaniya Bhardwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty
|
2
|
Nikita Roy
|June 27
|
Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Suhail Nayyar, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Anuwanit Shah, and Bogdana Orleanova
|3
|F1: The Movie
|June 27
|
Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem and others
|4
|Kannappa
|June 27
|Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Madhoo and others
|5
|Love Marriage
|June 27
|Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Gajaraj, Sathyaraj and others
|
6
|
Maargan
|June 27
|Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, P. Samuthirakani, Mahanadi Shankar, Prithika, Brigida Saga, Vinod Sagar and more
|7
|Mr Zoo Keeper
|June 27
|Pugazh, Shirin Kanchwala, Singampuli, Imman Annachi, Pyramid Kumar and Marimuthu
|8
|Janaki vs State of Kerala
|June 27 (tentative)
|Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhav Suresh, Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh and others
|9
|Athani
|June 27
|
Samarth M, Madhu BC, Shobhraj, Bhavya, Bala Rajwadi, Rakesh Poojari, Nagendra URS and others
|
10
|Good Day
|June 27
|Prithviraj Ramalingam, Myna Nandhini, Kaali Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal, Vela Ramamoorthy, Jeeva Subramaniam, and others
|11
|Thank You Dear
|June 27
|Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel, Rekha Nirosha, Ravi Prakash, Chatrapathi Sekhar, and others
|12
|Koodal
|June 27
|Bibin George, Mareena Michael, Vineeth Thattil, Vijilesh Karayad, Niya Varghese, Riya Isha, Anu Sonora, and Vijay Krishnan
It will be interesting to see how these 12 titles perform at the box office and which one emerges as the top pick this weekend.
